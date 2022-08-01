Coating Additives Market – Provides Updates And Insights Corresponding To Different Segments Involved
surge in demand for water-borne and powder-based coating additives in green construction is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supportive environmental regulations for low VOC coating additives and rise in number of applications in several end-user industries drive the growth of the global coating additives market.
Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Coating Additives Market by Function (Anti-foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Rheology modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, and Others), Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, and Others), Formulation (Water-Borne Coating, Solvent-Borne Coating, Solventless Coating, Powder Coating, and Radiation Curable Coating), and End-Use Industry (Architectural, Industrial, Automotive, Wood & Furniture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." As per the report, the global coating additives industry was accounted for $9.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.
COVID-19 impact analysis:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The coating additives market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the coating additives market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the coating additives market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.
The rheology modification segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly one-fourth half of the global coating additives market, owing to increase in usage of rheology additives as it provides film thickness, increases viscosity of finished products, and improves elastic properties of coatings. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Some ruling enterprises in the global coating additives market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global coating additives industry include BASF, Solvay, BYK Additives & Instruments, Clariant, Arkema, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co.
The acrylic segment held the highest share in 2020, generating more than one-fourth of the global coating additives industry. This is due to rise in demand for acrylic material for coating additives. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Major Inclusions-
• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.
• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.
• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.
• The forecasted market outlook of the coating additives market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.
• The COVID-19 impact on the coating additives market
