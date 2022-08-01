Mobile C-Arms Market Key Futuristic Trends | Investments and SWOT Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing technological advancements in imaging capabilities and rising incidence of chronic diseases

Mobile C-Arms Market Size – USD 1.07 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Growing adoption of mobile c-arms in emerging economies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile C-Arms Market will be worth USD 1.61 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing emergence of chronic diseases over the recent past that need early assessment and on-time diagnosis for prevention of complications is mainly stimulating the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing number of road accidents which often leads to orthopedic injuries are fueling the demand for all kinds of mobile c-arm devices. Additionally, the rise in geriatric population, advancements in technology across various regions as well as the rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures are also stimulating the market growth.

Over the recent past, competition among the major players across the globe has intensified mainly in the private sector which has made private hospitals emphasize on technological advancements. Hence, usage of mobile c-arms for orthopedic surgeries, like repositioning of dislocated bone fragments as well as placement of pedicle screws in the spine lead to the growing demand of the technology. Furthermore, all the players are trying to make the technology cost effective which is further increasing the efficiency at which the market operates.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare launched digital c-arm named Elite at Arab Health 2020 conference in Dubai. Elite helps to deliver high quality images with better greyscale resolution in order to find out minute details as well as increase operational efficiency by accurately positioning movements.

The full-size c-arm devices segment held the most prominent market share in because of the increase in the area of application particularly across surgical and orthopedic procedures. The technology makes it painless for patients as well as increases the ease of diagnosis for healthcare professionals.

When it comes to the application areas, orthopedics and trauma segment accounted for the largest market share because incorporation of mobile c-arms has reduced operational risks and increased efficiency. Moreover, usage of these devices has also increased affordability associated with radiography..

Key participants include Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare; Hologic Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Ziehm Imaging, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., OrthoScan, Inc. and Hitachi Medical Systems among others.

At regional level, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecasted years as well. However, the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecasted span. This is primarily because of the growing number of government initiatives, rising levels of awareness among consumers regarding innovative medical imaging technology, and increasing medical tourism industry across various parts of the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile C-Arms Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Full-Size C-Arms

Mini C-Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics and Trauma

Neurology

Cardiology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Major benefits of the Mobile C-Arms report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

