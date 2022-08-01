Microlearning Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Growth Trends and Opportunities with CAGR of 13.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of result-oriented and skill-based training among organizations is a key factor driving microlearning market revenue growth

Microlearning Market Size – USD 1.86 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microlearning market size was USD 1.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of result-oriented and skill-based training among organizations is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Microlearning is a process of learning and acquiring knowledge by utilizing small chunks of relevant information to achieve a specific learning outcome. Microlearning usually implies short and targeted learning, which ranges from 3 to 5 minutes.

The Microlearning Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Microlearning market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Microlearning market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Microlearning market.

Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1127

Top competitors of the Microlearning Market profiled in the report include:

IBM Corporation, SwissVBS, Saba Software, Inc., iSpring Solutions, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Qstream, Inc., eduMe Ltd., Neovation Learning Solutions, Gnowbe Pte. Ltd., and 7taps Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The healthcare segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising adoption of microlearning solutions among health care professionals. Healthcare professionals need to constantly upgrade and up-skill their knowledge and skills with changing procedures and evolving technology to comply with any latest regulatory framework in medical field. Increasing need to update healthcare professionals about latest medical devices and pharmaceutical products is resulting in increasing demand for microlearning solutions. This can help healthcare professionals to easily retain information, improve their performance, and ensure quick and cost-effective method of learning.

The Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. SMEs face resource shortage and hence they fail to provide skills-based and result-oriented training to employees. By utilizing microlearning solutions, they can develop short, interactive, and engaging learning content in a cost-effective manner.

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global microlearning market in 2021 due to growing demand for e-learning platform among large organizations and SMEs in countries across the region, especially in the U.S and Canada. In addition, major market players such as Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Axonify Inc., IBM Corporation, among others, are introducing advanced learning methodology and developing advanced microlearning solutions by integrating AI, ML, and Virtual Reality (VR) with microlearning solution, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in the region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1127

Emergen Research has segmented the global microlearning market based on deployment, organization size, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Logistics

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1127

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Microlearning market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Microlearning market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Microlearning market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Click here to Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1127

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

deep brain stimulation systems market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-brain-stimulation-system-market

oncolytic virus therapy market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncolytic-virus-therapy-market

iot security market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-security-market

wi-fi as a service market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-as-a-service-market

functional ingredients market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/functional-ingredients-market

polyolefin market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyolefin-market

Home Healthcare Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/home-healthcare-market

calcite market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/calcite-market

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade

The global microlearning market size was USD 1.86 Billion in 2021