U.S. Europe and Asia Pacific Healthcare Analytics Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022 - 2030 | Emergen Research

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) usage is increasing in both developing and developed countries, which is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Healthcare Analytics Market Size – USD 21.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.4%,Trends – Increasing implementation of Business Intelligence (BI) with healthcare analytics solutions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Analytics Market size was USD 21.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Electronic Health Records (EHRs) usage is increasing in both developing and developed countries, which is expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Increased usage of big data among healthcare organizations and increase in government initiatives to promote healthcare institutions to utilize EHRs, are supporting growth of the healthcare analytics market. Additionally, need to reduce unnecessary expenses of healthcare facilities is expected to increase adoption of healthcare analytics solutions.

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Healthcare analytics is a process in which the current and historic patient data is gathered and analyzed using advanced digital technologies to collect patient pollution and predict possible conditions that affecting them. The primary aim of healthcare analytics is to secure and gather personal information of the patients and enhance user confidence in Heath Information Technology (HIT). Companies are introducing advanced analytical tools to help healthcare centers and hospitals, manage large and complex data easily which was otherwise difficult with traditional technologies. These healthcare analytics tools can also predict trends, possible outbreaks, manage spread of various diseases, avoid preventable diseases and improve overall quality of life.

Key Players Operating in the Global Healthcare Analytics Market are:

Athenahealth Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Optum, Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Azure Ophthalmics Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Apixio Inc., Amazon Web Service, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and SAP SE.

The hardware segment is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period companies because of robust networking infrastructure is only for healthcare analytics to gather, analyze, and send a significant number of data. High cost of hardware components is driving growth of this segment.

The on-premises segment is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing deployment of on-premises-based healthcare analytics solutions in healthcare organizations to secure organizational data. On-premises-based solutions are deployed within organizations along with dedicated hardware, which provides better data security over cloud-based deployments.

The North America market is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period due to increasing use of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and federal regulations on clinical care to reduce healthcare costs and provide better care to people.

Emergen Research has segmented the healthcare analytics market based on component, deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Hardware

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web Hosted

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Administrative & Operational Analysis

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the Healthcare Analytics Market leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Healthcare Analytics Market , along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

