Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market to Garner a Revenue of $5,844.7 Million in the 2021-2028 Timeframe, Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% [200-Pages] | Explained by Research Dive

The global disposable protective clothing market is expected to grow handsomely by 2028, primarily due to the growing demand for disposable protective clothing from the medical sector. Furthermore, the increasing use of polyethylene in manufacturing of disposable protective clothing products is expected to make the polyethylene sub-segment the most profitable one. The disposable protective clothing market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing in the 2021-2028 timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Dive’s newly published report, the global disposable protective clothing market is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of 5.9%, thereby garnering a revenue of $5,844.7 million in the 2021-2028 timeframe. This holistic report provides an overarching overview of the nature of the disposable protective clothing market including its main characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances in the 2021-2028 timeframe. The report also contains all the necessary and essential market figures to help new entrants gain an insight into the working of the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: In the recent years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in the awareness regarding safety of medical service and food service workers. Hence, there is an increase in demand for disposable protective clothing which is expected to push the disposable protective clothing market forward. Apart from this, innovations and technological advancements in the development of disposable protective clothing sector is expected to drive the market further.

Opportunities: Increase in manufacturing of disposable protective clothing is anticipated to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in awareness regarding the need to secure the safety of medical service and food service workers is predicted to augment the growth rate of the market.

Restraints: Growth in consumption and disposal of single use products, however, might prove to be a hindrance in the growth trajectory of the disposable protective clothing market.

Breaking Down your Competitive Landscape, request an Exclusive PDF Sample of the Disposable Protective Clothing Market

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 pandemic affected millions of lives, directly or indirectly. The lockdowns ordered by various countries to curb the spread of the disease affected numerous industries by hampering the global supply chains. The disposable protective clothing market, however, experienced a growth during the pandemic period. The Covid-19 pandemic led to a massive increase in demand for disposable protective clothing products, especially from the medical and healthcare sector, which resulted in this positive growth of the market.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the disposable protective clothing market into certain segments based on type, application, end use, and region.

Type: Polyethylene Sub-Segment to be the Most Profitable

By type, the polyethylene sub-segment is predicted to have the most dominant market share and generate a revenue of $2,511.1 million by 2028. Polyethylene is widely used in manufacturing of disposable protective clothing products due to its light weight, durable nature, and low cost. This surge in demand is expected to be the primary growth driver of the sub-segment in the forecast period.

Application: Chemical Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant

By application, the chemical sub-segment is predicted to garner a substantial revenue of $1,769.8 million by 2028, thereby having the most dominant market share. Growth in demand for disposable protective clothing from the oil and gas industry to protect its workers from harmful and toxic chemicals is predicted to push the sub-segment forward in the forecast period.

Broader Insights Pertaining to a Specific Region or segment of Disposable Protective Clothing Market & Avail 10&OFF

End Use: Healthcare Sub-segment to Have the Highest Market Share

By end use, the healthcare sub-segment is predicted to have the highest market share and register a substantial revenue of $2,360.0 million by 2028. Massive increase in the demand for disposable protective clothing from the healthcare sector, especially in the Covid-19 pandemic, is anticipated to help the sub-segment grow in the analysis timeframe.

Region: Market in Asia-Pacific Region to be the Most Lucrative

By regional analysis, the disposable protective clothing market in the Asia-Pacific region is poised to become the most dominant and the fastest growing sub-segment. It is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the 2021-2028 timeframe. Various countries of this region like India and China are boosting up their local production of disposable protective clothing products, which is predicted to push the market forward.

Prominent Market Players:

Some prominent market players of the disposable protective clothing market are

Honeywell International Inc. Kimberly-Clark Corporation Lakeland Industries Inc. 3M International Enviroguard Drägerwerk AG Ansell Ltd. Derekduck Industry Corp. Asatex AG DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

These companies are coming up with various innovations using different scientific approaches to gain a prominent position in the market. Inquire Here to get access to the key manufacturer's Development Strategic Report .

For instance, in May 2020, Aspen Surgical Products, a leading surgical disposable products manufacturer, announced the acquisition of Percept Medical Products, another medical product manufacturing company. This acquisition is predicted to help the acquiring company, i.e., Aspen, to increase its foothold in the market and consolidate its position as a leading player of the industry.

Finally, this report published by Research Dive, also summarizes many crucial aspects of the disposable protective clothing market including latest strategic developments, SWOT analysis, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

Speak with an Expert Analyst to get in detailed insights into Disposable Protective Clothing Market

More about Disposable Protective Clothing Market:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521