Microbial Fuel Cell Market Size is Estimated To Surpass USD 23.2 Million at a CAGR of 8.9% By 2028

The increasing need for drinking water as well as the rising focus on wastewater treatment is propelling the growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microbial fuel cell market is forecast to reach USD 23.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The microbial fuel cell solution market is gaining traction due to the increasing demand for clean drinking water. The growing focus on wastewater treatment will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Wastewater, being a primary source of numerous microorganisms, offers lucrative opportunities for the generation of electricity using microbial flora.

The use of wastewater for the generation of energy by digestion and generation of biogas is a well-established process in use at numerous wastewater treatment processes. The Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC) offers a scalable alternative with much potential. The technique also has an application to acid-mine water drainage treatment.

Moreover, the increasing investments by governments and other organizations for the development of cost-effective and sustainable fuel cell technologies will also drive the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, Japan, and China, is forecasted to have a substantial annual growth due to the development of manufacturing hubs for cost-effective technologies, and due to the availability of less expensive labor and raw materials. This will also propel the growth of the market globally. However, the lack of availability of raw materials may be a restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Top Players: Pilus Energy LLC, Fluence Corporation Limited, Triqua International BV, Electrochem Solutions and Emefcy Ltd, MICROrganic Technologies Inc., Prongineer R&D Ltd, Vinpro Technologies, and Sainergy Tech, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Single chambered design held the largest market share of ~41% in the year 2018, due to reduced setup costs and higher power output. Also, the rate of oxygen diffusion in single chamber is generally higher than the double chamber design.

Mediated microbial fuel cell segment held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018. Mediated microbial fuel cells transfer electrons from the microorganisms to the anode surface, either externally or internally by the organisms itself. Internal mediators are cheap as they are exerted by the microorganism and also have no toxic effect on the microorganism. Some common mediators include methyl viologen, thionine, humic acid, methyl blue, and neutral red.

Wastewater treatment dominates the application segment with a market share of ~29% in the year 2018, closely followed by power generation. The segment is also forecasted to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. MFCs can be used for wastewater treatment systems to enhance water, energy, and nutrient resource recovery.

Food and beverages industry accounts for the largest market share of ~25% in the year 2018, due to the increasing demand of water for manufacturing of various foods and beverages.

North America held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018, owing to increasing government investments into the development of microbial fuel cell technologies, and subsidies and incentives offered by the governments of countries from the region.

Market Segmentation:

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Mediated

Unmediated

Phototrophic biofilm

Soil-based

Others

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Single chambered

Double-chambered

Stacked

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Power generation

Education

Wastewater treatment

Biosensor

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key questions covered in the global Microbial Fuel Cell market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Microbial Fuel Cell market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Microbial Fuel Cell market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Microbial Fuel Cell market?

