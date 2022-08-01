Human Microbiome Market Research Study Offers Business Growth Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising awareness of human microbiome therapy and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for the market.

Human Microbiome Market Size – USD 376.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.8%, Market Trends – The rise in the favorable regulations on probiotics and prebiotics by regulatory bodies.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Human Microbiome Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Human Microbiome market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The global Human Microbiome Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,689.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Human Microbiome market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the rising awareness of human microbiome therapy. The market is also expected to boost by increasing favorable regulations on probiotics and prebiotics by regulatory bodies. Besides, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is forecasted to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Globally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is a major driver of the human microbiome market, as therapeutic approaches can offer an effective method to address serious health issues, such as obesity, autoimmune disorders and susceptibility to antibiotics, genetic disorders, metabolic diseases, cancer, Crohn's disease, and bowel disorder.

A lack of population knowledge of probiotics and prebiotics and fewer research activities into microbiomes is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Seres Therapeutics, Synlogic, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, 4D Pharma PLC, Osel Inc, MetaboGen AB, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc., and Second Genome Inc. among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2020, 4D Pharma PLC officially confirmed the launch of a trial exploring MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer combined with radiation therapy, which is expected to enhance its expertise in research and development actives for cancer treatments.

Due to the growth in the number of clinical trials and the rapid adoption of new technology, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast timeframe.

Due to the increasing gastrointestinal conditions and the negative effects related to drugs, the therapeutics segment holds the major market over the forecast timeframe.

Segmental Analysis

The global Human Microbiome market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Human Microbiome sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Market: -

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drugs

Foods

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Diagnostic Tests

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbiome Drugs

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Proteomics

Genomics

Metabolomics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Neurological Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Others

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Human Microbiome market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Human Microbiome market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Human Microbiome market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Human Microbiome industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Human Microbiome market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Thank you for reading this report. For further details or inquiries, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

