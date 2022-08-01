Metaverse in Education Market Booming Worldwide with Analysis, Future Growth, Upcoming Trend and Future Scope by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising popularity of e-learning, increasing preference for immersive learning experiences, increasing investment to develop metaverse-related learning platforms

Metaverse is the next iteration of the internet and refers to a shared virtual space where users can interact with each other through their digital avatars. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse leverages augmented reality solutions and decentralized technology to facilitate connection and interaction among users and achieve a digital approach to social learning and skill development. Metaverse has the potential to change how institutional education can be monetized and with growth of online platforms, lecturers can teach in real-time to live audience while simultaneously teaching online class. Metaverse can connect students and teachers from across the globe to encourage enhanced interaction and sharing of knowledge to improve learning experiences.

The report on the Global Metaverse in Education Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Metaverse in Education Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Metaverse in Education market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Metaverse in Education according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Invact Metaversity

Tomorrow’s Education

Sophia Technologies Ltd.

Metaverse Group

Shenzhen Meten International Education Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.,

WU Executive Academy

21K School

Luca & Friends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd.

Jiangsu Hibao Tech Software Co., Ltd.

Roblox

Microsoft

The University of Miami

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in education market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Learning

Skill Development

Educational Apps

Self-Regulation Skills

Cultural Understanding

Others

Regional Analysis of the Metaverse in Education Market Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Augmented Reality Segment to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Augmented reality segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of AR devices due to its ability to offer enhanced and real-world learning experiences. Augmented reality can enable a more tactile and collaborative learning experience and can facilitate improved communication between teachers and students. Augmented reality can enable active and constructive knowledge experiences and can blend two environments to make learning more informed and effective and these are some other factors expected to contribute revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Metaverse in Education market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Metaverse in Education market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Metaverse in Education market.

