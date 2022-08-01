Back and Neck Massager Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology and Business Opportunities by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 9.19 Billion in 2020, Market Growth through 2028- CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends- Surging demand for vibrating massagers.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Back and Neck Massager market. The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans.

Global Back and Neck Massager Market report encompasses vital aspects of the global Back and Neck Massager business sphere. The study offers full coverage of the assessment of the technological developments, factors influencing the growth of the industry, current and emerging trends witnessed in the global and regional markets, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and key manufacturers and suppliers of the Back and Neck Massager industry.

The global back and neck massager market size reached USD 9.19 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Some key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing global geriatric population, major prevalence of chronic pains, stress and fatigued muscles, changing lifestyle, rising awareness regarding benefits of routine massages, high preference for Shiatsu massage, and increasing number of physiotherapy centers and massage parlors. Back and neck massagers are devices or tools designed to provide massage therapy on back and neck areas of individuals. This therapy helps to increase relaxation, improve blood circulation, as well as reduce stress, muscle soreness, and tension and pain. Traditionally, massage therapies were provided by applying hands-on techniques that require fixed or moving pressure to the targeted muscles.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Back and Neck Massager market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Back and Neck Massager market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Fujiiryoki, Panasonic, INADA, HoMedics, Human Touch, Cozzia, SKG, Beurer, Breo Technology, and MedMassager

The Back and Neck Massager market has been divided into types, applications, and regions. The Back and Neck Massager report offers a growth analysis of each segment to provide an accurate calculation and forecast of sales in the time period 2020-2027. The analysis offers strategic insights that provide fruitful information to the readers to help them capitalize on the business offerings. Market share data is also available on a global and regional level.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manual Massagers

Vibrating Massagers

Impulse Massagers

Others

Patients Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adult

Older People

Baby

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Household

Hospital

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Emerging Memory Technologies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Industrial Outlook

Market indicators analysis

Market drivers’ analysis

Rising focus on development of sustainable and eco-friendly products

Increasing adoption of water based adhesives in packaging and footwear industries

Increasing usage of acrylic dispersion adhesives in the construction industry

Market restrains analysis

Low storage capability due to perishability

High competition from hot melt adhesives

Technological Insights

Regulatory Framework

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Price Trend Analysis

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Back and Neck Massager Market Size Worth USD 16.15 Billion by 2028