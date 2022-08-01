Dark Fiber Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for 5G network is a significant factor driving global dark fiber market revenue growth

Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trends – High demand for fiber networks in ISPs and telecommunications industry, BFSI industry, IT-enabled services, and military and aerospace industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dark fiber market size is expected to reach USD 13.0 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.0% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for 5G network can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of dark fiber. The increased demand for 5G can be attributed to its various benefits. Increased speed and bandwidth are the most popular 5G features. With data rates of up to 10 Gbps, 5G will be ten to one hundred times faster than current 4G LTE technology. Cellular is now a viable option for branch office automation as WAN connections now have enough bandwidth. For enterprises, the major benefit of 5G cannot be the increased bandwidth, but the downward pressure on existing WAN connectivity pricing. Dark fiber is a critical and fundamental part of 5G. A Dark Fiber network provides a secure and dependable optical infrastructure that allows one to self-manage crucial network parts.

The study on the Global Dark Fiber Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Dark Fiber market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Dark Fiber industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Dark Fiber industry.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 5 October 2020, Uniti Group Inc. announced that it will begin selling countrywide dark fiber services throughout 35 states in Tier I, II, and III markets, spanning 31,000 fiber route miles. As part of its previously announced settlement deal with Windstream, Uniti now has full ownership and usage of this 2.2 million fiber strand mile fiber network. Uniti can now offer dark fiber services on over 3 million strand miles of fiber when combined with its existing network. IRU or lease structures will be available in these markets for metro, regional, and long-haul fiber. In some markets, conduit infrastructure will be available.

The single-mode fiber segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing deployment of single-mode dark fibers for 5G/LTE networks throughout various regions. Long-distance transmission and high bit rates, as well as extremely fast data transfer, are excellent for single-mode (single-wave) fiber optic cables. When it comes to really fast data transfer, it means terabits per second. This speed (approximately 9 microns) is attainable as the cable has a tiny core. As a result, light passes through the cable in a straight path and is not reflected by the core's outer surface.

The long-haul segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for internet connectivity. As of 2021, 4.9 billion individuals, or nearly 63% of the global population, utilize the Internet, according to latest estimations. This marks an almost 17% growth over 2019, with an estimated 800 million individuals using the internet throughout that period. Long-haul terrestrial optical fiber networks connect cities and countries all over the world. These networks have essentially moved to 100G-based dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) systems with 80 channels or more, and they now reach hundreds of kilometers.

ISPs & telecommunication segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to the surging demand for 5G networks globally. The growing demand for 5G is due to its numerous advantages. It is feasible to achieve transmission speeds of up to 15-20 GB per second. Decreasing latency, order reaction and execution times will be ten times faster than they are presently. The Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to connect 50 billion smart objects, improving connectivity. Although connectivity will improve not just in intelligent objects, but also in all devices that have been switched to the 5G network, enabling for more effective remote working, for example.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to the high demand for fiber networks in ISPs and telecommunications industry, BFSI industry, IT-enabled services, and military and aerospace industry. Another factor driving revenue growth of the market is increasing adoption of 5G in various countries in the region. The U.S. is well on its way to establishing a nationwide 5G network, which will serve as the foundation for the next generation of mobile broadband. With peak data rates 20 times faster than 4G and a network connection density ten times higher than 4G, 5G offers enormous opportunities for innovation and economic development, as well as a better consumer experience.

Leading Companies of the Dark Fiber Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

AT&T Intellectual Property, Verizon, CenturyLink, Consolidated Communications, GTT Communications, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, NTT Communications Corporation, Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC, and Zayo Group, LLC

Furthermore, the report divides the Dark Fiber market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dark fiber market on the basis of type, network type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Single-Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Step-Index Multimode Fiber

Graded-Index Multimode Fiber

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Metro

Long Haul

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) & Telecommunications Industry

BFSI Industry

IT Enables Services

Military & Aerospace Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Healthcare Industry

Railway Industry

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Dark Fiber market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Dark Fiber market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Dark Fiber Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Dark Fiber market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Dark Fiber market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Dark Fiber market

