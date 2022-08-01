Hydrogen Generation Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand from the transportation sector is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 135 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.8%, Market Trends – Ongoing development of green hydrogen production methods ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hydrogen generation market size was USD 135 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand from the transportation sector is a key factor driving growth of the market. Development of green hydrogen production methods is a key trend that is expected to create opportunities for the global market. Hydrogen is currently produced using various processes including steam methane reforming, partial oil oxidation, coal gasification, and water electrolysis. Majority of hydrogen produced today is used in petroleum refineries and fertilizer production out of which 90% is derived from fossil fuel reformation and is the most cost-effective way. However, because CO2 is emitted in the process, there are no meaningful climatic advantages. Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as onshore and offshore wind and solar power. Green hydrogen offers a wide range of uses from industrial feedstock to fuel cells and energy storage.

The Global Hydrogen Generation Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Hydrogen Generation industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Hydrogen Generation market along with crucial statistical data about the Hydrogen Generation market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The steam methane reforming segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Its cost-effectiveness is the reason in maintaining a high level of cleanliness in hydrogen it produces. SMR hydrogen is employed in artificial processes and energy cells because of its purity.

The blue hydrogen segment is expected to grow considerably. It is most commercially viable solution, as its production is very easy, there are no input shocks, and it can be adapted to technology now in use in petroleum refineries, chemical plants, and other industries. Because these sectors have historically made considerable expenditures on their physical infrastructure, blue hydrogen has become an increasingly important aspect of corporate strategy.

The ammonia production segment is expected to register a steady growth. Renewable hydrogen technologies might be used on a much bigger scale due to ammonia's potential for use as a carbon-free fuel, hydrogen carrier, and energy store.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerable growth. Presence of more refineries in Asia Pacific, notably in major countries such as China and India, has enhanced hydrogen generation in the region. Furthermore, governments in Asia Pacific countries, such as Japan, China, and Vietnam, are researching more environment-friendly and cleaner hydrogen production processes.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Enapter, Claind, Atawey, Hiringa Energy, Exytron, Messer, Hydrogenics Corporation, SOL Group, Iwatani Corporation, and Linde PLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the hydrogen generation market based on technology, source, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Steam Methane Reforming

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis

Partial Oxidation

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Blue Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Petroleum Refinery

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Transportation

Power Generation

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Hydrogen Generation market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Hydrogen Generation market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Hydrogen Generation market.

Radical Highlights of the Hydrogen Generation Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Hydrogen Generation market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Hydrogen Generation market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

