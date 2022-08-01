Marketing Platform Viral SEO evaluates agencies for the annual ‘TOP European SEO agencies’
SEO is essential for any business to effectively and efficiently grow online and attract more clients. Over the years, SEO agencies have proved that a good strategy can bring businesses to a new level of revenue growth.
What is SEO and why is SEO important for your business?
SEO or Search Engine Optimization uses tools, data, time and experience to grow your business. You will see the effectiveness of SEO when you check the SEO performance metrics such as impressions, traffic from organic searches, number of backlinks, brand mentions or referrals from other websites.
An SEO agency can optimize your pages with meta-titles, descriptions, internal links, keyword density, and other elements. They have proven strategies that work. These results can improve organic performance slowly but surely if done correctly. They often require keyword research and content editing, which can be costly and time-consuming for many business owners.
The importance of the TOP European SEO Agencies
Viral SEO wants to offer a selection of the best SEO agencies in each European country. That's why we annually create a list of TOP European SEO Agencies based on a well-defined methodology. This allows us to recommend the best SEO agencies in each EU countries.
The algorithms are constantly changing, and this is why we need to have support from top-class SEO agencies. We offer the top SEO agencies in Europe to all people who are interested in Digital Marketing and SEO services.
As we evaluate each agency and rank it manually, Google Algorithm favors our top and places it on the first page by many keywords and expressions. This is what makes this top valuable not only for the SEO clients, but also for the SEO agencies in Europe.
How we evaluate the agencies - Methodology of the TOP
We have searched for on Google the relevant keywords for the industry: "SEO agency" or "Top SEO agencies" in the respective countries. Some results we extracted directly, organically, and some other results we extracted from directories, platforms and listings. The idea behind this is that if the agency succeeded in optimizing its presence on Google for the most searched keywords of the industry, then it will also be able to do that for its customers in their industries.
The searches were conducted in English, and we considered this language when it comes to the language they provide SEO services.
Also, when we find out a specific SEO agency in a country ranks in more listings as the best SEO agency out there, we consider that.
Another essential criterion we took into account was the company's position in the three-pack of Google Maps, but also the part of the respective company in the suggested searches from Google.
The positions of the companies in this TOP don't matter; the presence of the company at the top does.
Viral SEO ranks the best SEO agencies for 2023
For 2023, Viral SEO prepares a complete and structured list of the best SEO agencies. All the agencies develop and implement the best strategies, and the numbers speak for themselves.
The list is made based on the awards, recognition and popularity.
The best thing about hiring an SEO agency is getting an overall perspective from an expert team that oversees your entire channel. All the SEO agencies listed can exploit all the best tools, resources and strategies to keep up with the changing landscape of SEO. They are always up-to-date with the latest changes in Google algorithms.
Reasons to be in this year's TOP SEO Agencies in Europe from Viral SEO
- reputable top - we do this on an annual basis for all the countries in the European Union. Google favors our top and ranks us on the first page by many keywords and expressions
- the high authority on Google – the top ranks based on some top keywords of interest. By ranking in our top, the more chances for the agencies evaluated to rank higher on SERPs
- the opportunity to have a good backlink from a high authority page with good contextual content on a .org domain
“We think this is an excellent opportunity for all SEO agencies in Europe to show the market and potential customers their online presence, portfolio and skills developed in the SEO industry. By including the European SEO agencies at the top, the SEO leaders can be found easily by anyone who needs a reputable, serious and rigorous agency that deals with SEO & Local SEO, Content Writing, Keyword Strategy and so on. We are working hard to provide customers with the best SEO agencies and services from Europe.” – Emma Elisa, SEO Research Assistant, Viral SEO.
How to get featured on our top
We manually make the list of TOP European SEO Agencies based on the above methodology. If you want to be part of this list, you have to send us some presentations, evaluations or recommendations. We will take into consideration all of the SEO agencies that send us via email their requests to be on the TOP European SEO Agencies of this year.
About Viral SEO
Viral SEO is a marketing platform for SEO professionals designed to offer tips & tricks of the trade for all those passionate about SEO. Also, it compiles the annual Top of the Best SEO Agencies in Europe.
Annually we establish a list of the best SEO agencies to help companies to find the most suitable solutions in terms of SEO strategies. Check our platform to see the latest news in SEO and how you can better optimize your site.
