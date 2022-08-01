DUBAI & KSA-BASED LEAP TO SUCCESS SIGNS ON AS AN OFFICIAL DISTRIBUTOR OF DCRO INSTITUTE PROGRAMS
The DCRO Institute's newly named Regional Director for MENA worked closely with Leap To Success to bring critical risk governance programs to the Gulf Region.
Risk governance is one of the most important topics that concerns any organization across all industries regardless of the size or turnover.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that Leap To Success FZ LLC, an advisory and training company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed on with the DCRO Institute as an official distributor of our programs.
— Mahmoud Iskandarani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Leap To Success
Nada Awad Rizkallah, the DCRO Institute's newly named Regional Director for MENA, worked closely with Mahmoud Iskandarani, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Leap To Success, to establish the relationship. Their work will focus on bringing DCRO Institute programs and content to the development of current and aspiring board members in the Gulf Region.
"Mahmoud Iskandarani has expressed his great enthusiasm to develop the best board talent in the region, matching the enthusiasm Nada Awad Rizkallah is bringing to her role with us," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We're excited to see this relationship grow and for our programs to set the standard for board education around risk even more rapidly," he continued.
"Risk governance is one of the most important topics that concerns any organization across all industries regardless of the size or turnover," said Iskandarani. "Being a distributor for such a breakthrough solution designed by globally recognized subject matter experts is a privilege."
Commenting on the relationship, Rizkallah said, "I am thrilled to introduce Mahmoud Iskandarani to the DCRO Institute and am confident that with his great dynamic vision and interest in joining forces to introduce the prestigious DCRO Institute board programs in the Gulf Region, we will be able to promote the education of state-of-the-art risk governance frameworks for directors and aspiring directors."
Plans for the region include guided study cohort sessions through DCRO Institute programs led by Rizkallah. The goal is to sharpen critical thinking in the boardroom while reviewing realistic business cases, provide better insights on thinking like a director, embrace risks, and transform them into a source of opportunities and corporate value creation.
"Through our agreement with the DCRO Institute, we are empowering Leap To Success to help businesses establish a foundation for proactive risk management implementation in a straightforward, modern, easy to grasp, efficient, and innovative methodology," said Iskandarani. "With the Institute's unique digital solution that delivers the world's finest and elite experts in the risk field, I can confidently say now that risk governance topics and related actionable outcomes are now just a click away!"
He continued, "We are delivering with DCRO Institute what we believe to be the future of the risk governance courses and across all organizational levels. We look forward to great success as we remain passionate about delivering the best learning and development solutions to our regional clients and partners."
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types.
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members' Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute's full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses, please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Leap to Success FZ LLC – Leap To Success is a training center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, delivering consulting, learning, and development services all over the Gulf region. We work collaboratively with our customers to help them make the LEAP towards success and growth. We deliver our services by considering customers' tailored needs and specific long-term strategic goals in the delivery process, and not only the requirements of a job description. Visit https://l2s.net/ to learn more.
