SocialPeta released the mobile game & app industry report in H1 2022

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialPeta, the global leading ad intelligence platform, released its H1 2022 report on both mobile games and non-game mobile apps. It collects the perspectives from leading mobile platforms, such as Snapchat, Chartboost, Liftoff, Vungle, Udonis, Mobidictum, Game Factory and more. Additionally, the data covers 72 countries and regions, and over 90 well-known ad channels worldwide and provides a precise analysis of mobile marketing data in the first half of this year.





It works with the objective to provide insight into the mobile marketing and forecasts of future trends, based on global mobile marketing data, observation of popular regions, precise channel advertising, advertising budget cost, and popular mobile game analytics for marketing.

The report found that in the mobile game industry, Mobile marketing focused on quality, leading to a drop in total ads. But T2 and T3 markets experienced a significant increase.

H1 2022 saw a decline of 2% YoY in the number of advertisers and a decline of 27.83% in total creatives; but there were increases of over 10% YoY in advertisers in the Middle East, South America, South Asia, and other emerging markets.

The report also found that in the mobile app (non-game) market, Europe and America saw a slump in the number of app advertisers; the Asia Pacific saw a surging number of app advertisers:

H1 2022 reported a 6.24% YoY decline in the number of app advertisers and a drop of 27% MoM in the number of creatives. Europe and America saw the most significant decline in app advertisers: Oceania had a YoY decline of 38% in advertisers, Europe had a YoY decline of 30% in advertisers, and North America had a YoY decline of over 21% in advertisers. In contrast, Asia Pacific (except Mainland China) saw a significant increase in app advertisers, with over 37% YoY increase in app advertisers in China's HK, Macao & TW, the most rapid growth around the world.

Additional highlights from the report:

Metaverse drove several technical innovations.

The idea of metaverse had been a hot topic ever since it was first introduced. As the metaverse hype started to settle down, the market attitude became more rational. The effort to realize the real metaverse also brought the innovation of the related technologies.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, social games were going to boom.

The pandemic that broke out in 2019 has changed the lives of people across the globe. The unpredictable variants and lockdowns have deepened the anxiety of people, resulting in their increased demand for online social services. Some social activities that were very popular offline have been brought online.

With high-budget/high-quality mobile games in general, cross-platform play became the new growth point.

More and more gamers have known the charm of high-quality games through live streams and short videos, resulting in a rising overall expectation for games and a surging demand for high-quality game content.

In order to avoid involution, app globalization should focus on T3 markets.

T3 market has sped up the construction of its digital infrastructure after the COVID-19, providing more development space for enterprises. The financial technology, e-commerce, social interactions and entertainment, game, and other industries in many T3 markets are worth much attention.

The full report released by SocialPeta is over 190 pages, it covers a detailed analysis in both the mobile game and mobile app (non-game) industry. It provides the insight into H1 2022 mobile market overview, as well as the industry trend analysis. To view the full report, visit the link here. https://www.socialpeta.com/academy/h1-2022-mobile-game-and-app-whitepaper

