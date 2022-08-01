In-Game Advertising Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Growth by 2030

AMR Logo

Growing interest in social and mobile gaming is expected to have a positive impact in-game advertising market share growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global in-game advertising industry was pegged at $6.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030. Rise in interest in social and mobile gaming and increase in global internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global in-game advertising market. However, these in-game ads district users from the game, which hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in technology and potential in the developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted digital advertising as business owners had to reconsider their marketing strategies and decide whether it is the best time to run online ads.

However, during the pandemic, people spent more time on internet gaming, which opened new opportunities for the market.

By type, the static ads segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the dynamic ads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030, as companies use dynamic ads to target audience to boost sales.

By device type, the PC/laptop segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the smartphone/tablet segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in penetration of smartphones/tablets and the internet.

By region, the global in-game advertising industry across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to presence of major market players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration in the region.

