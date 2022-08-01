Blister Packaging Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 46.74 Billion by 2030

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of diseases, increasing geriatric population, and changing consumer lifestyle are some major factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blister packaging market size is expected to reach USD 46.74 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for blister packaging from healthcare and food industries.

Blister packaging is most commonly used in the food industry, as blister packs are a convenient way for retailers to package a wide range of fresh foods, including fruits, meat, bakery items, candies, ice creams, and others. Blister packs not only enhance appearance of the goods but also protect them from damage during transportation and handling. Moreover, they are lighter than glass or metal, and they provide enhanced product protection. Blister packs are also affordable, and they make it easier to adhere to strict hygiene requirements, even when packing low-cost items. They are frequently used as interiors for luxury boxes for packing chocolates as well.

Demand from the pharmaceutical industry for blister packaging has grown in response to increased demand for convenient and tamper-proof packaging. Moreover, factors such as increasing demand for unit-dose packaging and growing sales of Over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and monitored dosage systems for improved patient compliance are driving market revenue growth. Furthermore, advancements in pharmaceutical and food industries have made it possible for manufacturers to include Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags in blister packets to facilitate supply chain management.

Industry players can improve their packaging features and offer high-protection packaging solutions due to continuous Research & Development (R&D) investment and partnership with pharmaceutical manufacturers. Amcor plc, for example, produced new Formpack Dessiflex Ultra blister packs for packaging GSK antibiotics in June 2019. GSK was able to provide easy-to-carry and effective moisture protection against tropical weather conditions in Asia-Pacific due to this new packaging.

Request Sample of this report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4973

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• Plastic films segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Plastic films with good barrier characteristics that are used for food packaging serve an important part in preservation of meat products, cheese, chilled meat, seafood, salad, sauces, agricultural products, and so on. High barrier packaging materials, in combination with packaging techniques, such as vacuum and Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), can insulate external environment while maintaining a proper internal atmosphere in packs, thereby inhibiting growth of bacteria and reducing nutrient loss in food.

• Carded segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global blister packaging market in 2021. One of the most used packaging methods for food and small consumer goods is carded blister packaging. This packaging is also commonly used in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to package a variety of medicines. Carded blister packaging is effective for protecting products from environmental elements, such as contamination and humidity, for long periods.

• Thermoforming segment revenue is expected to register a significantly faster growth rate over the forecast period. Thermoforming technology is widely used in many industries due to ease of handling, high production output, and low production cost. Thermoformed products are used in consumer and industrial goods, as well as in food packaging. Several medicine producers have been able to protect moisture-sensitive drugs effectively and with a long shelf life due to development of innovative technologies.

• Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global blister packaging market during the forecast period, due to rapid expansion of end-use sectors, such as healthcare, food, and consumer and industrial goods in the region. Revenue growth of the Asia-Pacific blister packaging market is expected to be driven by factors including increasing middle-class population, rising disposable income, rising consumption of high-visibility products, and a growing healthcare industry.

• Companies profiled in the market report are Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Honeywell International Inc., Tekni-Plex, Inc., Display Pack, Uflex Ltd, ACG Pharmapack Pvt Ltd, and SteriPack Group Ltd.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/4973

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global blister packaging market based on material type, packaging type, technology, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Paper & Paperboard

• Plastic Films

• Aluminum Foil

• Others

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Carded

• Clamshell

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Thermoforming

• Cold Forming

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Healthcare

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial Goods

• Food

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4973

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.