Automated Blood Collection Market To Show Strong Growth & Revenue | Terumo BCT, Grifols S.A, Beckman Coulter, QIAGEN

Increasing incidence of both infectious and chronic diseases is a key factor driving automated blood collection market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automated blood collection market size was USD 1.08 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The automated blood collection market is expected to be impacted by technological advancements, such as portable blood collection, Hemosep 3-D printed blood collection devices, design of blood collection tubes, robotics in blood management, RFID technology, and microfluidic blood collection devices, due to their distinctive features. For instance, researchers at Rutgers University developed Venibot, a "venipuncture robot" that can draw blood and run tests on its own. This robot uses a combination of near-infrared and ultrasound imaging to find blood arteries before injecting patient, then creates a 3D model of vessels.

Spread of infectious diseases, hospital-acquired infections, as well as discomfort caused by frequent needle sticks, have all been reduced due to advancements in a new class of blood collection and processing technology and software. During blood collection and processing procedures, medical experts and their helpers utilize a variety of technologies and consumables to comprehensively analyze and diagnose infection-causing organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens, before separating distinct blood components for treating patients, who are lacking in a certain blood component.

The latest study on the Automated Blood Collection Market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 . Automated Blood Collection Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

The Global Automated Blood Collection Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo BCT, Inc., Grifols S.A, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Haemonetics Corporation, Greiner Holding AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG., and QIAGEN.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Automated Blood Collection Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The venipuncture sampling segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Venipuncture is most frequent clinical procedure performed worldwide and over 1.4 billion take place each year in the U.S., which involves putting a needle into a vein to obtain a blood sample or deliver IV medicine.

However, previous research show that clinicians are ineffective in malnourished patients in 60% of cases, patients without perceptible veins in 40% of cases, and patients without visible veins in 27% of cases. To collect blood quickly and securely while displaying patient information at the site of blood draw, a number of scientists are striving to build platform devices that integrate robotic automated venipuncture with automated diagnostics.

Due to technological advancements, such as ultrasonography and 3D reconstruction of vein, repeated manual venipuncture attempts are no longer required. Some of these devices integrate an image-guided venipuncture robot designed to overcome challenges of conventional venous access with a centrifuge-based blood analyzer to provide accurate hematological measurements.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Arterial Sampling

Venipuncture Sampling

Fingerstick Sampling

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Needles & Syringes

Blood Collection Tubes

Blood Bags

Instruments

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Diagnostics

Therapeutic Treatments

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Pathology Laboratories

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

