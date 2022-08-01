BeMotion Inc a Miami-based technology company that has developed the Law Enforcement Network (LEN) 360 Platform
The LEN platform allows the public to notify local law enforcement agencies to submit violations in real time.
We don't sell software, we deliver success”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LEN platform will allow the public to notify the local law enforcement & Security agencies to submit violations in real-time. The in-hand app enhances the safety of the public and enforcement agents in the ﬁeld. LEN allows ﬁrst responders to obtain notiﬁcations from citizens in real-time for immediate assistance to crises from natural disasters, ﬁres, explosions, terrorists, active shooters, in-progress violent crimes that include robberies and sexual assaults, as well as civil unrest where there is a potential of violence, theft, looting, and criminal property damage.
The LEN A.i weapon detection with deep learning technologies is used for security and enforcement agencies. The LEN A. I vision innovation is used to recognize knives and guns to reduce crimes and boost safety and security in the field. Such vision-based systems can recognize and interpret surroundings using the footage of video surveillance systems.
LEN62 concealed weapons Detection is a Very high-performance camera to provide safe distance, walk-through entrance security screening for multiple lanes of visitors.
LEN targets service areas such as railway stations, subway stations, airports, hospitals, factories, shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, schools, stadiums, office buildings, pharmacies, and other public places with a large floating population.
Our LEN Human artiﬁcial intelligence solution continuously searches for armed people in all available video streams. Enables security and law enforcement precious moments to address the situation. Immediate response and instant warnings to the public & enforcement agents in the field. No new hardware is required., says Alex Lemberg, CEO of BeMotion Inc.
About BeMotion Inc: www.bemotioninc.com
Established in 2017, developed and launched the award-winning platform (MCN) in mobile digital marketing and payments, and innovated the Smart DCN Vending with Marketplace, www.dcnvending.com, and the Law Enforcement Network Platform “LEN” www.lenplatform.com.
BeMotion Inc. is a privately-owned company with offices in Miami, Dubai, Toronto, and Amman.
