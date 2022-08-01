Metaverse in Automotive Market 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of metaverse technology to create human machine interface, rising number of automobile manufacturers building factories in the metaverse

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand register robust CAGR over the forecast period attributable to rise in the number of automobile companies focused on developing metaverse platforms, rapid growth of automotive sector in the region, adoption of advanced such as AR, VR, and AI in automotive sector, and increasing presence of major automakers in the region.

Metaverse is an immersive virtual environment that supports numerous online transactions and is steadily integrating across various end-use industries. Integration of metaverse in the automotive sector has enables streamlining and optimization of supply chain management to a certain extent and is expected to continue to do so over the coming years with rapid advancements in metaverse technologies. Metaverse can allow designers to design and share prototype designs in real-time with other designers across the globe further enabling acceleration of design process and procurement of materials. Increasing use of gaming platforms to design advanced models of cars and in-vehicle entertainment systems, rising investment of major automotive manufacturers to develop their own metaverse to improve consumer experience, and rapid advancements in AR and VR devices are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metaverse in automotive sector is expected to bridge the gap between customers opting for online purchase of cars and dealerships by allowing customers to test drive cars in the metaverse and understand the experiences of designers and developers in real time. Metaverse is expected to further boost collaboration in the automotive sector and enable efficient designing of vehicles and testing components and development of virtual showrooms. Rapid advancements in metaverse platforms, increasing number of companies building production and manufacturing facilities in the metaverse, and development of metaverse-based in-car entertainment systems are some other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, high costs of VR and AR devices, lack of proper knowledge reading metaverse, and certain limitations associated with the rapidly emerging technology is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some prominent companies included in the report are:

Hyundai Motor Company

BMW AG

Ferrari S.p.A

Volkswagen AG

Porsche AG

Audi

Holoride

Ford Motor Company

Tesla, Inc.

Epic Games

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Metaverse in Automotive market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Advertising

Online Car Purchasing

Designing

In-car Entertainment

Others

The report mainly studies the Metaverse in Automotive market size, recent trends and development status, investment opportunities, market dynamics(e.g. driving factors, limiting factors) and industry news(e.g. mergers, acquisitions and investments). Technological innovations and advancements will further optimize the performance of the product so that it is more widely used in downstream applications. In addition, Porter’s five force analyses (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

