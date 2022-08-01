Wearable Injectors Market Size, Scope, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers And Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population and need for more reliable wearable injectors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global wearable injectors market in 2020. Robust presence of major players such as Amgen, Insulet Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, and United Therapeutics Corporation is projected to continue to boost growth of the North America wearable injectors going ahead.

The Global Wearable Injectors Market research report provides an extensive analysis on the industry- and economy-wide database that could potentially offer development strategies and profitability measures to the players in the market. The report includes the trends that are expected to impact the growth of the Wearable Injectors Market during the forecast period. Evaluation and analysis of these trends are included in the report.

The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population in countries across the globe and need for more efficient drug administering devices and solutions that are easy to use and improve quality of life of patients. The fear of needles, painful injections, and risk of needle stick injuries are other major factors driving increasing demand for wearable injectors among new insulin users. The ability to track and manage therapy and avoid over-dose, double injections, or missed injections are propelling adoption of wearable injectors. These devices also help in improving patient adherence and therapy outcomes. Moreover, lightweight feature, feature of prefilled glass cartridge, and high tolerant adhesive nature of wearable injectors are other factors boosting growth of the market.

Some prominent companies included in the report are:

Medtronic, Amgen, Ypsomed, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, United Therapeutics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In August 2019, Genentech of Roche entered into collaboration with Enable Injections, which is a developer and designer of wearable investigation testing, for ‘Combination Goods’ infusion devices. The partnership was created for multiple programs based on the en-Fuse platform of Enable.

The spring-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rising preference, driven by more ease of use as compared to conventional procedures.

The on-body wearable injectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for on-body wearable injectors is relatively high currently, and this segment is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue growth during the forecast period. On-body wearable injectors enable patients to self-administer treatments at home, which is more comfortable and cost-effective.

The immune-oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share among other application segments in the wearable injectors market in 2020, driven by increasing prevalence of cancer among the growing geriatric population and rising adoption of wearable injectors that are easy to use, more cost-effective, and less painful.

The report mainly studies the Wearable Injectors market size, recent trends and development status, investment opportunities, market dynamics(e.g. driving factors, limiting factors) and industry news(e.g. mergers, acquisitions and investments). Technological innovations and advancements will further optimize the performance of the product so that it is more widely used in downstream applications. In addition, Porter’s five force analyses (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry Emergen Research has segmented the global wearable injectors market on the basis of technology, type, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Motor-driven

Expanding Battery

Spring-based

Rotary Pump

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Off-body

On-body

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Immuno-Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

Further, the research report includes the growth rate of the global Wearable Injectors market, tables, facts, figures, and statistics of the key segments.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

