Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market 2022 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market research report provides an extensive analysis on the industry- and economy-wide database that could potentially offer development strategies and profitability measures to the players in the market. The report includes the trends that are expected to impact the growth of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market during the forecast period. Evaluation and analysis of these trends are included in the report.

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations market size reached USD 6.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing purchase of electronic vehicles, government policies, and financing for expansion of electric vehicle charging stations are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Demand for electric vehicle charging stations is continuously rising due to increased adoption of electric cars across the globe. Rising Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions and other hazardous pollutants due to petrol and diesel transportation led people to shift to electric vehicle, which is expected to drive revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of green and renewable energy is also expected to boost electric vehicle charging stations market growth.

However, high initial setup cost for electric vehicle charging stations is hampering market revenue growth. Initial cost for installing and setting up an EV charging station is high, especially for level 3 and other fast-charging stations. In addition, other expenses related to electricity, manpower, maintenance, permit taxes, and installation of electrical charging equipment are increasing overall expenses to set up an electric vehicle charging station, which is expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent.

Some prominent companies included in the report are:

ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., Chargepoint, Inc., BP Pulse, Schneider Electric SE, Semaconnect Network, EVGO Services LLC, EVBox Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Shell PLC, Blink Charging Co., Siemens AG, Webasto SE, and Hyundai Motor Company

The report mainly studies the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market size, recent trends and development status, investment opportunities, market dynamics(e.g. driving factors, limiting factors) and industry news(e.g. mergers, acquisitions and investments). Technological innovations and advancements will further optimize the performance of the product so that it is more widely used in downstream applications. In addition, Porter’s five force analyses (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors)provide important information to understand the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market.

Emergen Research has segmented global electric vehicle charging stations market on basis of charging level, charging infrastructure, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Charging level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Level 1 (120V)

Level 2 (208V-240V)

Level 3 (Up to 600V)

Charging Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Normal Charging

Combines Charging Station (CCS)

CHAdeMO

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electric Bike

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Portable Chargers

Fixed Chargers

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Public

Private

Further, the research report includes the growth rate of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market, tables, facts, figures, and statistics of the key segments.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Level 2 segment accounted for largest market share in electric vehicle charging stations market in 2021, as it is less costly compared to level 3 charging and runs at higher input voltage than level 1 charging. In addition, level 2 charging stations are universally compatible with EVs equipped with industry standards, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Combined Charging System (CCS) segment is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising adoption of CCS connections by leading electric vehicle manufacturers. CCS is a combination charging system for charging electric cars using direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC), which is increasing its adoption.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share due to increasing government initiatives taken by countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India for expansion of electric vehicle charging stations all over the region. In addition, reducing air pollution and increasing energy security and electrification is also expected to drive revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

