Organic Acids Market Size, Share, Growth, Structure, and Analysis by 2022-2027

Organic Acids Market

Organic acids refer to organic compounds with low molecular mass and weak acidic properties.

The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the organic acids industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on organic acids market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview.

The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027.

Organic acids refer to a strong, insoluble organic compound, which is manufactured through fermentation of molasses, starch, biomass, and agro-industrial residues, like sugarcane, citric and fruit peels. It is used in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for enhancing the shelf life of food products. Some of the commonly utilized organic acids encompass formic, gluconic, lactic, benzoic, and gluconic acids.

Organic Acids Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of organic acids as an alternative to antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) in animal feed and the rapid growth in the food and beverage (F&B) sector are primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of organic acids in personal care and cosmetic products is providing a significant boost to the market growth. Apart from this, numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of various countries for promoting the production of bio-based organic acids from renewable resources are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Celanese Corporation

Dow Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Acetic Acid

Citric Acid

Formic Acid

Lactic Acid

Gluconic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Itaconic Acid

Others

Breakup by Source:

Biomass

Molasses

Starch

Chemical Synthesis

Argo-Industrial Residue

Breakup by End User:

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Chemical and Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Agriculture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

