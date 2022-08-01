Over 200 Scientology Volunteer Ministers Acknowledged for Combating Covid-19 in South Africa
Member of the Executive Council of Education for Gauteng, Mr. Panyaza lesufi thanking the volunteer ministers for their hard work
Member of the Executive Council of Health for Gauteng Provincial Government, DR. Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi giving a speech to the volunteers.
Mr. Lesufi and Dr. Mokgethi awarding the top volunteers who have dedicated thousands of hours to help mitigate the spread of covid-19.
Mr. Freddy Williams, City of Tshwane Emergency Services awarding the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for their help on the frontlines of covid-19
Over 200 Scientology Volunteer Ministers were acknowledged for combating Covid-19 in South Africa by top officials
Attending the event included what seems to be a long list of “Who’s Who” such as the MEC ( Member of the Executive Council ) for Health and MEC for Education of the Office of the Premier of Gauteng, representatives of the Social Development Department Gauteng, Department of Justice of Gauteng, South African Local Government Association (SALGA), National Disaster Management, Chief of Police of the Tshwane Metro Police, Emergency Services of Tshwane, Joburg and Ekurhuleni, representative of Mogale City and many police officers of Gauteng.
Each of the speakers was very laudatory about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, truly appreciating the work they have done for their country. In expressing themselves, they said, “We can’t possibly figure out where we would have been without you. It is just indescribable.” “We have never seen anything like that before,”
Citing them as exemplary, each of the speakers almost bowed at the volunteers in expressing their gratitude for the work done. “You are the defender of the people,” said Lt. General of the Tshwane Metro Police. The representative of the City of Ekurhuleni gave them the title of “Keepers of Peace”.
Two Scientology Volunteer Ministers who have been part of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers since lockdown hit the country in 2020 and who gave more than 2000 hours of their time to serve others were specially acknowledged by the MEC of Health Gauteng, Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi, and the MEC of Education, Mr. Panyaza Lesufi, for their noted contribution.
Each of the other volunteers in attendance had given a minimum of 100 hours, some contributing over 1000 and 2000 hours.
The Church of Scientology which had organized all this work since day one and who paid tens of millions for all resources used for the past two years to combat the deadly virus was also noticed. It was granted a special acknowledgment from Mr. Freddy Williams of the Tshwane Emergency Services.
Sandile Hlayisi who received the award on behalf of the Church stated, “It is an honor for us and all our volunteers to help. We have learned a lot over the past two years. As our Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote when talking about executives, “The main privilege is to serve.” We very much believe in this.”
Also in attendance was a long-time volunteer, Sebastian Ndlovu. He has been volunteering since the beginning of the lockdown and gave a heartfelt speech about his experience in the program and the 19 Tools for Life courses he has done to become a Volunteer Minister. “Viva Scientology! Viva! Since I studied the Tools for Life courses, my life has become so much better,” Ndlovu said. “I used to be an ordinary man. Now, I am getting married,” which got a big cheer from the crowd, “but I have now also become a businessman,” which got another cheer from the guests. He attributes the improvement in his life to the application of the technology he learned in the Tools for Life. “It is not just a matter of reading it or getting a certificate. It is in the application that everything changes.” He concluded that the same could happen to anyone if they really start to apply those tools as well.
For his part, the Chief of Staff Mogale City, Mr. William Molotsi said, “You were the first people to come to Mogale City and you volunteered your services to the entire municipality! So for us today is to just say thank you! And we want to continue our journey with you!” He added, “For us, this is a friendship and a friendship that we want to expand. If I want to take any lessons today that I will bring back to my team, I will talk about selflessness. I will say to them that I have witnessed this today and that I want them to do the same thing going forward! You are my role model!”
For the past 2 years, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers have dedicated over a million hours on the frontlines of the pandemic to assist the most vulnerable, the government, the private sector, and more all for free in the name of bringing relief in times of need.
