Smart Insulin or Glucose Responsive Insulin Market Registering at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027

Market grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products & rise in healthcare expenditure

According to the "Smart Insulin or Glucose Responsive Insulin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027." report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities.

Smart insulin or glucose-responsive insulin is a next-generation insulin that automatically responds to changing blood glucose levels. These products help manage blood glucose levels in diabetic patients in a minimally invasive manner. Smart insulin works accordingly in response to blood glucose concentration, meaning when blood glucose is high, insulin concentration is high and when blood glucose is low, insulin concentration is low. It is a painless mode of insulin delivery compared to injectable insulin, which reduces the risk of skin irritation from needles.

The market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products and the rise in healthcare expenditure. According to data published by NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information) in 2016, six million people with diabetes used insulin alone or in combination with oral medications. Increase in disposable income among diabetes patients and technological advancements in smart insulin products are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness, cost constraints in developing regions and low product differentiation will hamper the market growth.

The smart insulin or glucose responsive insulin market is segmented on the basis of type, disease, delivery devices, and region. By type, it is divided into rapid-acting, intermediate-acting, long-acting, short-acting and pre-mixed type. On the basis of disease, the market is bifurcated into Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. On the basis of delivery devices, the smart insulin or glucose responsive insulin market is classified into smart insulin pen and smart insulin pump. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By delivery devices, the smart insulin pump segment accounted for 96% of the total market in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the future due to its increasing adoption worldwide for diabetes.

Depending on the type of disease, the cases of type 2 diabetes are much more than type 1 diabetes. Most of the products on the market are either used for both types of diabetes or only for type 2. Type 2 diabetes is the most important contributor to the market growth.

By type, the fast acting segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Rapid-acting insulin is the fastest-acting insulin that starts working within 15 minutes after entering the body. The action of this insulin should last for 5 hours. Humalog, Flaps, and Novo Rapid and Apia are some of the fast-acting insulins available on the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major smart insulin or glucose responsive insulin market players such as CeQur, Diamesco Co, Eli lily and Company, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi and Zealand Pharma are provided in this report.

