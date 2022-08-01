Hydrocephalus Shunts Market | Growth is expected in North America with launches and developments

Hydrocephalus Shunts

Aadvancements in shunt technology to reduce shunt complications are projected to create lucrative opportunities for hydrocephalus shunts market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Hydrocephalus Shunts Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

The increase in the number of hydrocephalic patients worldwide is mainly attributed to the growth of the hydrocephalus shunt market. For example, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, in 2020, globally, 1 to 2 babies out of every 1,000 will be born with hydrocephalus. Thus, given the total number of newborns born each year, the incidence of hydrocephalus is likely to increase in the future. Due to increase in incidence of neurological disorders due to congenital malformations and lifestyle diseases as well as increase in incidence of brain and nerve injuries, the demand for hydrocephalic shunts increases. In addition, the use of advanced programmable valves allows the neurosurgeon to externally adjust the pressure of the valve used in the shunt during treatment.

This, in turn, helps in controlling the over-draining and under-draining problems associated with fixed pressure valves, thus, the hydrocephalic shunts market is expected to grow. In addition, the use of programmable valves in the treatment of hydrocephalus is expected to become popular in the coming years as most medical professionals are opting for programmable shunts to reduce infections and complications from frequent shunt surgeries.

Conversely, advancements in shunt technology to reduce shunt complications are projected to create lucrative opportunities for hydrocephalus shunts market growth. The global hydrocephalus shunt market is segmented on the basis of type, age group, and region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in nationwide lockdowns, which has impacted every industry vertical. Likewise, the hydrocephalus shunts market is also affected by the pandemic. The hydrocephalus shunts industry is currently facing newer challenges to cope up with demand and supply of hydrocephalus shunts, owing to the COVID-19. In addition, inconsistent and interrupted supply chain activities and unavailability of human resources are expected to impact the market growth. The sudden onset of pandemic led to shutdown of neurological wards and clinics across numerous countries.

Based on type, the market is segmented into Ventriculo-peritoneal shunts, Ventriculo-atrial shunts, Ventriculo-pleural shunts and Lumbo-peritoneal shunts. VP shunts are considered the first line of treatment for hydrocephalus by various neurosurgeons worldwide. Developments in neurosurgical techniques along with advances in shunt technology are leading to progressive changes in the fabrication of VP shunt components.

On the basis of age group, the hydrocephalus shunts market is segmented into infants, children and adults. The pediatric age group is expected to generate the highest revenue in 2019 owing to the increase in the incidence of acquired and decompensated hydrocephalus in children. Consequently, the demand for hydrocephalic shunts for this age group is expected to be the largest during the forecast period.

By region, the market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the presence of major medical device companies in the region. These companies are investing heavily in R&D of neurosurgical devices to reduce the economic and social burden of hydrocephalus, as the disorder is considered more common than deafness and Down syndrome.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current hydrocephalus shunts market trends and forecast estimations from 2019 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2027, in terms of value.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the hydrocephalus shunts market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global hydrocephalus shunts market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key market players profiled in the report include Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG, G. Surgiwear Ltd., HLL Lifecare Limited, HpBio Próteses, Inc., Integra Life Sciences, Kaneka Medix Corporation, Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Spiegelberg GmbH & CO. KG, and Tokibo Co., Ltd.

