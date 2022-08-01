Smart Port Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2022-27

Smart Port Market

The global smart port market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The global smart port market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.03% during 2022-2027. Smart port refers to an automated maritime facility, which is operated using the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, big data, and other smart technology-based methods for enhancing economic competitiveness and performance. It is further utilized for performing data analytics to make the right business decisions. At present, smart ports are commercially available in varying types, such as inland ports and seaports.

Smart Port Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of smart port technologies for optimizing parking spaces, streamlining traffic systems, and utilizing drones, cameras, sensors is one of the factors primarily driving the market growth. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of these technologies for increasing the overall efficiency is propelling market growth. Apart from this, technological advancements and numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of the various nations for inhibiting the illegal discharge of waste around the port are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart port market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ABB Ltd

Abu Dhabi Ports

Accenture plc

AI

Ikusi Velatia (Velatia S.L.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Navis LLC

Ramboll Group A/S

Royal HaskoningDHV

The Port of Rotterdam

Trelleborg AB

Wipro Limited.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Process Automation

Blockchain

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Throughput Capacity:

Extensively Busy

Moderately Busy

Scarcely Busy

Breakup by Port Type:

Seaport

Inland Port

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

