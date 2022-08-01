GCC Soundbar Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

GCC Soundbar Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC soundbar market to reach US$ 142 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “GCC Soundbar Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market size reached US$ 81.4 Million in 2021. A soundbar is a speaker that produces sound from a special cabinet. It comprises a slim unit with multiple built-in speakers, specifically designed to improve the sound quality with minimal wiring. Due to this, it is more cost-effective and easier to set up than conventional stereo sound systems and is mounted above or below a display device to enhance the acoustic experience.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-soundbar-market/requestsample

The GCC soundbar market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of smart devices that can be connected to speakers for entertainment purposes. In addition, the demand for soundbars has been escalated as the consumers are getting conscious of sound quality and are spending a significant amount on entertainment systems. Besides this, the developing e-commerce industry across the region is also contributing to the market growth as soundbars are readily available on these online platforms. Furthermore, the increasing number of smart homes and the growing integration of soundbars with smart devices or TV are fueling the market growth in the GCC region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC soundbar market to reach US$ 142 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78% during 2022-2027.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=3758&method=1

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Wall-Mounted

Tabletop

Others

Breakup by Installation Method:

Active Soundbar

Passive Soundbar

Others

Breakup by Connectivity:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Breakup by Application:

Home Audio

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-soundbar-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

China Online Gambling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-online-gambling-market

United States Smart Grid Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-smart-grid-security-market

India E-learning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-e-learning-market

United States E-learning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-e-learning-market

Asia Pacific E-learning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-e-learning-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.