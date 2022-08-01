GCC Soundbar Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC soundbar market to reach US$ 142 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “GCC Soundbar Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market size reached US$ 81.4 Million in 2021. A soundbar is a speaker that produces sound from a special cabinet. It comprises a slim unit with multiple built-in speakers, specifically designed to improve the sound quality with minimal wiring. Due to this, it is more cost-effective and easier to set up than conventional stereo sound systems and is mounted above or below a display device to enhance the acoustic experience.
The GCC soundbar market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of smart devices that can be connected to speakers for entertainment purposes. In addition, the demand for soundbars has been escalated as the consumers are getting conscious of sound quality and are spending a significant amount on entertainment systems. Besides this, the developing e-commerce industry across the region is also contributing to the market growth as soundbars are readily available on these online platforms. Furthermore, the increasing number of smart homes and the growing integration of soundbars with smart devices or TV are fueling the market growth in the GCC region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the GCC soundbar market to reach US$ 142 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Wall-Mounted
Tabletop
Others
Breakup by Installation Method:
Active Soundbar
Passive Soundbar
Others
Breakup by Connectivity:
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Others
Breakup by Application:
Home Audio
Commercial
Others
Breakup by Country:
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Oman
Kuwait
Bahrain
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
