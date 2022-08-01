Europe Early Toxicity Testing Market Registering a CAGR of 7.1% | Analysis, Top Key Player and Forecast, 2025

Early Toxicity Testing Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Europe Early Toxicity Testing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025.” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

Toxicity is the danger a substance poses to living organisms. During the development of new molecules, the effect of a chemical substance on the body is studied to select potential drug candidates. Early toxicity testing is performed at the pre-clinical stages of the drug development process and is necessary because toxicity is a major cause of failure of potential drug candidates in the later stages of drug development, causing large financial losses to companies.

Europe's early toxicity testing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increase in R&D activities and increase in strict regulatory authorities related to public healthcare welfare. Additionally, technological advancements in in vitro techniques, increasing adoption of in vitro models in Europe's early toxicity testing industry, and increasing adoption of early toxicity testing across various industries are fueling the market growth.

The Europe early toxicity testing market is segmented on the basis of technique, application, end user, and country to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into in vivo, in vitro and in silico. On the basis of in vitro toxicity endpoints the market is segmented into in vitro toxicity testing market and toxic toxicity testing market.

Based on product type the market is segmented into in vivo, in vitro and in silico. The in vitro segment was the largest contributor to the Europe early toxicity testing market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period. In vitro toxicity methods use different laboratory techniques and cell lines to assess the potential adverse effects of various drugs and chemicals on human health.

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period. It also accounted for the highest Europe early toxicity testing market share in 2017, and is anticipated to maintain this trend over the forecast period, owing to rise in number of clinical trials for drug development. During drug development, early toxicity testing can help reduce the risk of later stage failure for drug development, which predominantly fuels the growth of the pharmaceutical industry market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current Europe early toxicity testing market trends of the market from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment of the Europe market.

• The Europe early toxicity testing market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2025.

• The early toxicity testing market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the early toxicity testing industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Europe early toxicity testing market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

• Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

• Evotec AG (Cyprotex)

• Bioanalytical Systems, Inc

• BRUKER CORPORATION

• PerkinElmer Inc

• Enzo Biochem, Inc. (Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc.)

• The Jackson Laboratory

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

