The United Kingdom Presents L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future
The “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future” has long found award-winning authors and illustrators in the United Kingdom.
A means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a fact that the United Kingdom is home to several winners of the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests as well as one of its celebrated Illustrator judges and has been for over three decades.
The earliest international bestselling authors published in the “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future” series date back to 1988, when the late Jo Beverley was a published finalist who went on to considerable success in the historical romance genre. Stephen Baxter, who writes hard science fiction, was a winner in 1989, followed in 1993 by Elizabeth Wein, best known for her #1 New York Times bestselling novel “Code Name Verity.”
The most recent winners include Writers of the Future Volume 36 winner J. L. George of Pontypool, with her story “Catching My Death,” and Volume 38 winner Michael Panter, now residing in Sweden, with his story “Lilt of a Lark,” and the Volume 37 Illustrators of the Future grand prize-winning illustrator, Dan Watson of Reading, with his fantastical art for “How to Steal the Plot Armor” by Luke Wildman. All three of these winners were recently featured in episode #179 of the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast.
UK Illustrators of the Future judge since 2017, Mike Perkins (www.mikeperkinsart.com) is an award-winning illustrator who has worked on Marvel Comics’ “Captain America,” “Thor,” and “The X-Men.” After wrapping up a thirty-one-issue adaptation of Stephen King's “The Stand,” he transitioned into illustrating “Astonishing X-Men” and has now relaunched “Deathlok.” Perkins contributed an article for the aspiring artist trying to make it in the industry published in “Writers of the Future Volume 36” appropriately titled “Breaking In.”
Author Orson Scott Card (“Ender's Game”) noted about the Contest’s success: “Writers of the Future has a record of nurturing and discovering writers who have gone on to make their mark in the science fiction field. Long may it continue!”
Thanks to a partnership between Galaxy Press and Gazelle Book Services, the international best-selling series, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future,” is available in stores throughout the United Kingdom, including Waterstones, Foyles, and independent bookstores.
And as it progresses through its fourth decade of providing winning writers and artists of science fiction and fantasy, the United Kingdom remains a home to L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future.
The Writers of the Future Writing Contest, now in its 39th year, was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The 535 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,900 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 382 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,200 illustrations, 390 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future and its various programs, visit www.writersofthefuture.com. For more information about Gazelle Book Company, https://gazellebookservices.co.uk/ or access a copy of the UK Galaxy catalog https://media.gazellebookservices.co.uk/Catalogues/Publishers/GalaxyPress2022.pdf.
