Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Global Cohorts Presenting at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022
Cohorts provide insight into technology use for building a global, open science data platform to accelerate the discovery and delivery of precision interventions to end Alzheimer’s disease everywhere”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Global Development Cohort organization today announces Principal Investigators (PIs) from the DAC cohorts in Panama, Taiwan and Tanzania will present at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) July 31 – August 4 in San Diego, CA.
— Dr. Rhoda Au, Director, DAC Global Cohort Development
The Session, “Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative: Building a globally representative cohort through a technology enabled approach,” includes the following speakers and presentations:
“Dementia-related biomarker research in a low-resourced setting,” presented by Gabrielle B. Britton, PhD from the Panama Aging Research Initiative (PARI) based at the Clinical Research Unit of INDICASAT AIP, a biomedical research institute in Panama City.
“Building the Research Path for Identifying and Validating Cognition-related Digital Biomarkers,” presented by Dr. Li-Kai Huang, from the Dementia Cohort at Taipei Medical University Shuang-Ho Hospital, Taiwan.
“Digitally enabled Cognitive Assessments in the Identification and Intervention for Dementia in Elderly Africans Study,” presented by Dr Stella Paddick, based at Newcastle University UK and collaborating with the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College.
“Global population level research requires a significant paradigm shift in traditional methodology including study design, assessment practices, data accessibility infrastructure and analytic approaches,” said Dr. Rhoda Au, Director, DAC Global Cohort Development, and co-leader of the presentation. “Achieving global reach that works regardless of available resources and expertise will require major realignment for AD research to be representative of everyone, and clinical assessment and care relevant and equitable to anyone. The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative is supporting this work world-wide.”
DAC Global Cohort Development Program Update
In January 2021, the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) was launched to develop precision solutions to reduce barriers to AD research for globally underrepresented populations, including older adults from any ethnic/racial group and/or the lowest resource settings. To meet this DAC vision, the Global Cohort Development (GCD) program has been establishing collaborations with existing cohort studies around the world to collect new digital cognitive and behavioral phenotypic data and harmonize digital data with existing cohort data. DAC is also creating open-source data processing and advanced analytic tools and building the infrastructure necessary to make these data broadly, but securely accessible to the scientific community.
Sixteen cohorts from 14 countries have joined GCD, representing 25,000+ individuals. Each cohort is deploying a protocol using a tablet to document AD-related cognitive and behavioral symptoms across the disease continuum, as well as a smartphone for remote detection and continuous monitoring of incident changes in these symptoms.
Alzheimer’s Association International Conference
July 31 – Aug 4 (San Diego, CA (Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina and online)
The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. Each year, AAIC convenes the world’s leading basic science and clinical researchers, next-generation investigators, clinicians, and the care research community to share research discoveries that'll lead to methods of prevention and treatment and improvements in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.
About DAC Global Cohort Development
The Global Cohort Development (GCD) Program, launched in January of 2021, is one of three pillars of the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC). The GCD is the first extensive, truly international platform populated with health data from diverse populations including those often left out of Alzheimer’s research. The GCD will aggregate current research data and support new data collection from teams of researchers across the globe. In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative, the GCD will provide access to advanced AI and machine learning tools with the aim of informing drug discovery and clinical care at a more rapid pace.
The Global Cohort Development combines the best of science – collaboration, creative thinking, and discovery. Other interested researchers with cohorts that share these objectives are encouraged to apply directly to Global Cohort Development via the DAC website. Because of the synergistic nature of this work, cohorts with limited resources are put on similar footing with the large research organizations. Supporters are finding this program a cost-effective way to influence the big, new ideas necessary to stem the tide of AD.
About the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
Launched at the World Economic Forum’s 2021 meeting on The Davos Agenda, The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative is a multi-stakeholder partnership committed to aligning stakeholders with a new vision for our collective global response against the challenges Alzheimer’s presents to patients, caregivers, and healthcare infrastructures. Convened by The World Economic Forum and The Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease (CEOi) and fueled by a mission of service to the estimated 150 million families and half a billion people inevitably impacted by this disease by 2050, DAC is a collaborative for the benefit of all people, in all places.
