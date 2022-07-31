Vietnamese Embassy in Germany works to ease passport problems

VIETNAM, July 31 -

BERLIN — The Embassy of Việt Nam in Germany on Friday announced that it is ready to issue a confirmation in German about the place of birth for Vietnamese citizens using new-style passports, in case they need it to present to German authorities.

Việt Nam's new passports, which have been issued since July 1, are temporarily not recognised by Germany as they lack place of birth information. Vietnamese and German authorities are actively working to tackle the problem.

The confirmation issued by the embassy aims to facilitate Vietnamese citizens in Germany to obtain residence permits and conduct other administrative procedures.

According to Chu Tuấn Đức from the embassy, the issuance of new passports will continue to be carried out with the attachment of an associated certificate of birthplace.

The German Embassy in Việt Nam on July 27 informed that Việt Nam’s new passports, of which issuance began on July 1, are temporarily not recognised in Germany due to technical factors. Therefore, holders will not be issued visas to enter Germany.

The German Embassy also recommends that those who have already been granted visas should not enter Germany at this time, because they may be refused entry at the border. — VNS