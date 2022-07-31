DCI Investigates Cedar Rapids Officer-Involved Shooting

July 30, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - On July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:52 a.m., Cedar Rapids police officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids police officers. The driver sustained gunshot injures and is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital. The police officers were not injured.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department requested the Division of Criminal Investigation's assistance to investigate the incident.

The name of the injured subject will not be released at this time, pending notification of family. The names of the police officers will not be released at this time.

