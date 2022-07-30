Nicholas Paul Cedarhurst, CEO of Futuristic Energy Group, celebrates 20 years as head of the company

PENNSYLVANIA, PITTSBURGH, USA, July 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholas Paul Cedarhurst, CEO of Futuristic Energy Group, celebrates 20 years as head of the company

Nicholas Paul Cedarhurst, CEO of Futuristic Energy Group in Pennsylvania, is celebrating his 20th year leading the company. He has over three decades of experience in all aspects of power generation, switchgear, and distribution equipment. Nicholas is a seasoned electrician with proven professionalism. Since the business began in 2002, he has headed up the staff and managed the office perfectly.

Under his leadership, Futuristic Energy Group has become a premier provider of electrical services in Pennsylvania. Thanks to Nicholas's dedication to quality workmanship and customer service, the company enjoys an excellent reputation in the community.

Today Futuristic Energy Group is the leading supplier of electrical products and services to the tri-state area. In honor of this momentous occasion, Mr. Paul will be giving a presentation on "The Future Belongs To Green Energy" at the coming week's annual meeting for the National Electrical Contractors Association.



"It has been an honor and privilege to lead this great Futuristic Energy Group," said Mr. Paul. "I'm confident that Futuristic Energy Group will continue its tradition of providing the best electrical services in the tri-state area.”



Nicholas Paul has strived hard to make Futuristic Energy Group a key player in the electrical industry. He has always focused on creating sustainable development and has kept customer-centricity at the heart of his business. The company has a strong record for turnaround and growth strategies over the last two decades. In celebration of his long tenure as CEO, Mr. Nicholas Paul offers some insights into what has made Futuristic Energy Group successful.

The Futuristic Energy Group grew from a small regional player to one of the most respected electrical contractors in Pennsylvania, United States. In addition to expanding the customer base and increasing the workforce, Nicholas has also committed to giving back to the community that has supported his company for so long. He has spearheaded numerous initiatives to support education and workforce development in Pennsylvania. In recognition of his achievements, Mr. Paul was recently honored with an award from the Winnona Foundation.



Nicholas has developed new strategies that led to a tremendous increase in revenue and market share in the last few years. His passion for customer service has earned him a loyal following among employees and clients alike.



"It's been an honor to lead this team," said Nicholas. "I'm proud of what my team and I have accomplished together. I'm looking forward to continuing our success in the future."



