Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market by Form, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, is a type of protein that is obtained by breaking down the collagen into smaller fragments and from the skin, connective tissues, and bones of the animals including beef, pig, fish, and more. It contains essential amino acids including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline, which help in proper functioning of tendons and joints, repairs skin damage, muscle, connective tissues, prevent muscle loss. Hydrolyzed collagen is clean label, non-allergic, and natural. In addition, it is easily digestible, absorbable, and gets distributed in the human body. It is easily available in the market through online stores, medical stores, and others in three different forms, which include capsules, powder, and liquid. Moreover, it has wide application in various industries such as food & beverages industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.

The hydrolyzed collagen market size was valued at $928.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,466.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The global demand for hydrolyzed collagen market is expected to increase due to rising in demand for nutritional supplements because of the burgeoning health concern among the consumers.

The health & nutrition segment in the hydrolyzed collagen market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The demand for nutricosmetics or ingestible beauty product is now swiftly spreading worldwide due to rise in disposable income of consumers, change in lifestyles along with growth in concern among the consumers regarding their appearance and desire to have a healthy skin & hair. In addition, increase in level of confidence regarding the proven benefits of nutricosmetics drives the consumers to look for supplements that can bring beauty from within. Thus, this fact offers huge opportunity for nutricosmetics manufacturers. Hydrolyzed collagen is beneficial for making skin, hair, and nails healthy and thus can be used as beauty beverages, powders, jelly sticks, capsules, and tablets. Hence, this fact is anticipated to offer immense opportunity for hydrolyzed collagen increasing its adoption in the nutraceuticals industry.

The global hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid, powder, and capsules. By application, the market is divided into food, health & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the hydrolyzed collagen industry are Nitta Gelatin, Inc., GELITA AG, FOODMATE CO., LTD., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM). , GELNEX, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Rousselot, Connoils, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, and Essen Nutrition.

Key Findings of the Hydrolyzed Collagen Market :

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the highest hydrolyzed collagen market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the health & nutrition segment occupied the maximum share in hydrolyzed collagen Market Analysis in 2018 and is expected to dominate the hydrolyzed collagen market forecast

Based on region, North America accounted for about 32.2% in 2018 of the hydrolyzed collagen market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%.

