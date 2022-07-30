Ecotourism Market Size to Rise $333.8 Billion, Globally and by 2027 Grow at 14.3% CAGR From 2021-2027

Ecotourism Market

According to a new report, The global ecotourism market is segmented on the basis of type of traveler, age group, sales channel and region.

Wildlife tourism, birdwatching, coral reefs and pristine undisturbed natural areas such as Amazon forests, have attracted travelers to the third world countries across the globe.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ecotourism Market by Traveler Type, Age Group and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,”. The 'ecotourism market' report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The ecotourism market size was $181.1 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $333.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/eco-tourism-market-A06364

Surge in travel and tourism toward unique attractions, preference for exploration of wildlife, coral reefs, and remote natural areas, and focus on sustainability fuel the global ecotourism market. Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2019, and will maintain its lead position by 2027. Travel ban across the world stopped exploration activities for new destinations and sightseeing. The public transportation means including buses, trains, and air have been banned.

Increase in travel and tourism to unique destinations, inclination toward exploration of wildlife, coral reefs, and pristine undisturbed natural areas, and surge in focus on sustainability drive the global ecotourism market. However, low availability of accommodation and limited availability of quality and hygienic restaurants at destinations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, public-private partnerships in the form of subsidizing air routes to remote tourist destinations, improvement of transport capabilities, and providing ease of access create new opportunities in the coming years.

By age group, the generation Y segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global ecotourism market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the generation Z segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2027.

By traveler type, the group segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the solo segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Geographically, The rise of travel and tourism to unique destinations has shown significant resilience globally. Iceland, Kenya, Palau, and Nepal are the trending hotspots in unique eco-tourism destinations across the globe. North America is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, and will maintain its lead position by 2027.

Leading players of the global ecotourism market analyzed in the research includeTravel Leaders Group, LLC, FROSCH International Travel, Inc., Aracari Travel, Adventure Alternative, Undiscovered Mountains Ltd., Intrepid Group Limited, G Adventures, Rickshaw Travel Group, Steppes Travel, and Small World Journeys Pty Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study

○ By region, Asia-Pacific dominates in terms of global ecotourism market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

○ By traveler type, the group traveler segment led in terms of ecotourism market share, in 2019; however, the solo traveler segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.

○ By age group, the Generation Y segment accounted for more than half market share of the ecotourism market in 2019; however, the Generation Z is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

○ By sales channel, the travel agent segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

○ By region, North America region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

