St. Albans Barracks// Aggravated Assault *name correction*

The offender’s name is Randall St. Onge not Ovitt.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Trooper A. Farmer                        

STATION:    St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07.25.2022 @ Approximately 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St Montgomery Village

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Randall St. Onge                                           

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.) Timothy Malloy

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07.28.22 at 1652 hours Malloy reported an incident that occurred on Monday. The Vermont State Police met with Malloy acquiring his account of the event and photographs of his injuries. Malloy sustained a deep gash to the back of his head requiring stiches.

 

Vermont State Police spoke with St. Onge,  52 of Montgomery, VT. He provided his account of the incident.

 

The basis of the incident was Malloy showing up to the garage of his employer, Randall St. Onge. A negative interaction took place and St. Onge physically contacted with Malloy. This action resulted in Malloy sustaining a large deep wound on his head.

 

St. Onge was issued a flash citation per the request of the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  August 1, 2022 at 1300 hours          

COURT: Franklin County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

