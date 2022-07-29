Underwater Robot Competition Makes a Splash

Despite the distinct smell of chlorine and roped-off lanes at the Eppley Recreation Center, the student teams huddled along the edges of the pool aren’t here for any ordinary swim meet.

Instead, a bundle of wires, propellers and sensors glides under the water, but doesn’t quite make it to the hovering gate in front of it or the other surrounding obstacles. A diver in flippers and a snorkel has to grab it and hook it up to a small crane to surface.

It’s all part of the 25th running of RoboSub, an international competition that challenges student teams to design and build robotic submarines—also known as autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs)—that can complete a series of tasks while submerged. Robotics @ Maryland, the University of Maryland’s team, is among 39 groups participating through Tuesday. After taking place for several years in San Diego and then shifting online during COVID-19, the annual event is being held for the first time at UMD.

“It’s been very exciting to host,” said Dillon Capalongo ’24, Robotics @ Maryland’s mechanical lead. “Everyone who’s been helping volunteer has been supporting us, saying, ‘Go Terps! This is our school!’”

UMD has placed highly in the competition in the past, including winning it in 2008. This year marks the team’s RoboSub return since the pandemic began, and its robot, Qubo, is taking the plunge.

Qubo, which debuted in the 2017 competition, is smaller, more mobile and more modular than its predecessor, Tortuga IV, Capalongo said. Tweaks over the years have further streamlined the bot, with the team—around 30 Terps from a variety of majors—developing and practicing with it in the Neutral Buoyancy Research Facility, the only such tank in the world on a college campus.

