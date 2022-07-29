Park City Song Summit’s Live Show Tickets and Lab Passes Are On Sale Now
September 7-10 in Park City, UT; Individual Show Tickets—including tickets for O.P. Rockwell—and Single-Day Lab Passes are now available
If you’ve ever yearned to hear concerts from your favorite artists one night and listen to their TED Talk the next, Park City Song Summit is for you.”PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park City, UT - July 29, 2022 - As we quickly approach the one month countdown to the inaugural weekend of Park City Song Summit, event organizers have released even more opportunities for fans to experience the magic firsthand.
— Variety Magazine
Today, show tickets for O.P. Rockwell as well as Single-Day Lab Passes are on sale now. Artists set to perform at O.P. Rockwell include Warren Haynes, Celisse, Jeremy Ivey, Father John Misty (solo), Bonny Light Horseman, Rising Appalachia, Anders Osborne & Friends, Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel and Daniel Donato. For the complete lineup and daily schedule for all shows, please visit https://parkcitysongsummit.com.
As for Summit Labs—the heartbeat of the weekend—fans are invited to sit in on intimate conversations between artists and moderators like Mavis Staples, Warren Haynes, Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Jay Sweet and more. Lab topics include “Comedy For Musicians, But Everyone Is Welcome” in which Fred Armisen talks music, comedy, and timing with anyone who’ll listen, “Have You Been To Electric Lady (Land)?” where CBS’s Anthony Mason sits down with Lee Foster, co-owner and general manager of Jimi Hendrix’s historic Electric Lady Studios in New York City, “Her Country” where award-winning journalist Marissa R. Moss and Nashville singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt discuss how the women of country music became the success they were never supposed to be, and more.
When both Summit Labs and Live Shows come together, Park City Song Summit embodies what organizers like to call “A love letter to the power of the song.” A full list of Summit Labs, organized by day, can be found at https://parkcitysongsummit.com/labs.
Fans can purchase Show Tickets, Single-Day Lab Passes, and Summit+ Passes at https://parkcitysongsummit.com. Please note that tickets and passes are available only through this website and that ShowClix is the only official ticketing partner.
More info on Summit+ Passes: Summit Passes, which are now sold out, include access to three days of 30+ Labs, guaranteed entrance into exclusive Early Live Shows, a Song Summit merch bundle, and lodging discounts. The enhanced Summit+ Pass adds an opening night four-course dinner and private performance with Jason Isbell and Adia Victoria at Blue Sky Ranch and a personal concierge for restaurant reservations and activity recommendations. A few Summit+ passes remain available for purchase on the website while supplies last.
About Park City Song Summit: Park City Song Summit is the brainchild of Ben Anderson, Park City resident and lifetime musician/founding member of the jam band Aiko. He started the Song Summit to celebrate his passion for music as well as his personal mission to bring clarity and normalcy to the struggles musicians, artists, and music lovers alike face around mental health and dependency. “The Song Summit was created as an immersive hangout for song lovers here in the beautiful mountains of Park City, Utah; a chance to explore and celebrate the myth, inspiration, passion, and power of song with a group of musicians, creatives, songwriters, thought leaders, and industry pioneers,” says Anderson. “Creating and providing funding to grow Park City Song Summit was in part my love for song but to an even larger degree, to provide awareness and resources for those who may also be challenged by trauma, addiction, and mental health issues. Our Labs are meant to be a safe space for artists and audiences alike to be inspired by others who have faced these challenges and to explore the ever-relevant issues of inclusivity, opportunity, and equality.” A few of the community charitable partners that Song Summit is supporting include members in the Park City Community Foundation's Mental Wellness Alliance.
For more information, please visit parkcitysongsummit.com. To apply for media passes, please visit https://tinyurl.com/PCSS22Press.
