UN official impressed by Việt Nam’s climate commitments

HÀ NỘI — UN Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja has expressed her impression on Việt Nam’s strong commitments to climate change response, including energy transition.

At a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Thursday in Hà Nội, Wignaraja commended efforts by the Vietnamese government in building an efficient and transparent public administration.

She spoke highly of Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements as well as its commitments to multilateral cooperation, and its role and contributions to the UN.

Expressing her delight to visit the country on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of its UN membership, Wignaraja affirmed that the UNDP stands ready to support the Southeast Asian nation in green, sustainable and inclusive socio-economic recovery and development.

Sơn lauded the UNDP’s role and contributions globally in poverty reduction, governance enhancement and capacity building, towards sustainable development goals.

The minister thanked the UNDP for its support for Việt Nam since the national reunification, and applauded the programme’s valuable assistance to the country in COVID-19 prevention and control, and post-pandemic socio-economic recovery.

Regarding cooperation between the two sides, Sơn suggested the UNDP mobilise resources and policy advice to effectively and fully implement the Country Programme Document for Việt Nam for 2022-26.

He also proposed the UNDP coordinate with other UN organisations to implement the Việt Nam-UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2022-26, covering socio-economic recovery, climate change response, the implementation of Việt Nam’s commitments towards net zero emissions by 2050 at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, and mobilisation of resources in support of vulnerable groups during socio-economic recovery. — VNS