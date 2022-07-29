FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Public Meeting Notice: Georgia Avenue NW Bus Priority (Barry Place to Kansas Avenue) Draft Concepts Open House

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host a public open house to introduce and collect public feedback on a draft concept for bus priority improvements on Georgia Avenue NW between Barry Place and Kansas Avenue NW.

WHAT: Georgia Avenue NW Bus Priority (Barry Pl to Kansas Ave) Draft Concepts Open House

WHEN: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

WHERE: Petworth Neighborhood Library (Meeting Room 1), 4200 Kansas Avenue NW

TIME: 5:00 pm–7:30 pm (this is an open house, stop by at your leisure at any time within this timeframe)

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING: Come to the Petworth Neighborhood Library any time between 5:00 pm and 7:30 pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, to learn more about the bus priority program, review a draft concept for bus priority improvements on Georgia Avenue NW, and provide feedback to DDOT staff. Please note: DC public libraries require masks to be worn at all times while in the library.

The Project Team will also be hosting pop-up events near the bus boarding areas at Georgia Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue NW (Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station) to share information about the project, share the draft concept, and collect feedback on the following days:

Saturday, August 13 (10:00am-2:00pm)

Tuesday, August 16 (7:30am-10:00am)

Thursday, August 18 (3:00pm-5:30pm)

Additionally, you can access a narrated PowerPoint covering the proposal and submit feedback on the draft concept on the project website starting August 10, 2022. For help with questions with the project or the meeting, please contact DDOT Transportation Planner Zach Gambetti-Mendez at 202-768-2986 or [email protected].

Can't Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be made available at buspriority.ddot.dc.gov/pages/georgiaavenw-barry-kansas within 24 hours of the conclusion of the meeting.

Do you need assistance to participate?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of, its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the D.C. Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, D.C. Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act and will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

Please contact Cesar Barreto at 202-671-2829 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting if you need special accommodations. If you need language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Karen Randolph at 202-671-2620 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting. These services will be provided free of charge.

AYUDA EN SU IDIOMA

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 202-671-2700 para proporcionarle un intérprete de manera gratuita.

AVISO IMPORTANTE

Este documento contiene información importante. Si necesita ayuda en Español o si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este aviso, por favor llame al 202-671-2620. Infórmele al representante de atención al cliente el idioma que habla para que le proporcione un intérprete sin costo para usted. Gracias.

AIDE LINGUISTIQUE

Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français appelez-le 202-671-2700 et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement.

AVIS IMPORTANT

Ce document contient des informations importantes. Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français ou si vous avez des questions au sujet du présent avis, veuillez appeler le 202-671-2700. Dites au représentant de service quelle langue vous parlez et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement. Merci.

GIÚP ĐỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị miễn phí.

THÔNG BÁO QUAN TRỌNG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

የቋንቋ እርዳታ

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ጠቃሚ ማስታወቂያ

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለዚህ ማስታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원

한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하시거나 질문이있으실 경우202-671-2700 로 연락을 주십시오. 필요하신 경우, 고객 서비스 담당원에게 지원 받고자 하는 언어를 알려주시면, 무료로 통역 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

如果您需要用（中文)接受幫助，請電洽202-671-2700, 將免費向您提供口譯員服務

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文）接受幫助或者對本通知有疑問，請電洽202-671-2700。請告訴客戶服務部代表您所說的語言，會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

