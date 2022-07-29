Submit Release
Ahead of Saturday’s Ward 7 Open Streets, Mayor Bowser Announces Dates of Upcoming Open Streets

Washington, DC – On Saturday, July 30 from 9 am to 1 pm, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host the third Open Streets DC event of the year along Benning Road NE in Ward 7. During the event, 0.75 miles of Benning Road NE will be closed to cars—allowing people to ride, bike, walk, socialize, and participate in fun programming. Beginning at the corner of Benning Road NE and Minnesota Avenue and ending at East Capitol Street NE, residents can stop by various city, transportation, health, and neighborhood programming.

Open Streets supports community and local businesses along the corridor and encourages residents to experience their streets in an enjoyable new way. Several sponsored activation zones on the route will host hourly programmed classes and demonstrations including yoga, live music and performance by Black Alley, double dutch, traffic gardens, pop-up bike lanes, learn to scoot/roller skate classes, Capital Bike Share e-bike demonstrations, children’s foam party, dancing, a youth traffic safety town hall road show, and more. Additionally, local businesses along the route will provide extra space for outdoor dining and other activation activities to showcase their business in the parking lane as the Taste of Ward 7 returns to the corridor.

“Open Streets in Your Neighborhood” kicked off earlier this year with an event in Ward 8 and in June, DDOT hosted an event along 7th Street NW in Wards 2 and 6. Upcoming Open Streets events are scheduled in Ward 5 on August 27, Wards 1 and 4 as the Georgia Avenue Signature Open Streets Event on October 1, and in Ward 3 on November 11.

For details on all the planned activities and performances, visit openstreets.dc.gov.

 

