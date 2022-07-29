Thomas Baskind Rides Again in The Upcoming ‘Cycle To The Sea Fundraiser’ For Physically Challenged Individuals
Thomas Baskind joins the Adaptive Sports & Adventures Programs fundraiser, which provides competitive and recreational sports for disabled individuals
My first Cycle to the Sea ride was in April 2013, and I have participated every year. It has been two years since my last ride due to Covid 19. I am very excited to be back this year,”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Thomas Baskind is again all geared up and ready to participate in the Cycle To The Sea Fundraiser for physically challenged individuals due to diseases, congenital physical disabilities, and accidents. He has been a major supporter of the ASAP program, helping to raise funds for them and personally participating in the event. He attended every Cycle To The Sea fundraiser from 2013 to 2020, and after a gap due to various reasons, including a bleak COVID break, he is back to support his favorite charity.
— Thomas Baskind
Thomas started participating in the fundraiser after a tragedy struck his lifelong friend, Brian Muscarella, who suffered from a spinal stroke and was left paralyzed from the chest down. However, Brian didn’t let this disability get in his way and dedicated his time and energy to his rehabilitation at the Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation hospital. And not just that, Brian decided to participate in a 180-mile cycling marathon program called Cycle to The Sea. Seeing Brian doing all this inspired Thomas Baskind to the core, and he decided to join his friend, forming a tradition between two friends that continues to this day.
The Cycle To The Sea Fundraiser is a 3-day event that will take place from Thursday, October 6th, 2022, to Saturday, October 8th, 2022. The ride will begin at Atrium Health Union in Monroe, NC, and concludes at North Myrtle Beach, SC. Several volunteers, adaptive cyclists, non-disabled people, and ASAP administrators take part in supporting the cause.
Cycle To The Sea is one of the most significant cycling events in the country. It raises a generous amount for Atrium Health Foundation that supports Carolinas Rehabilitation for the physically challenged individuals to lead a fulfilled life. The Cycle To The Sea started in 1999 and has raised over $1.1 million till now, providing competitive and recreational sports opportunities for physically challenged individuals.
The ASAP program is not limited to cycling. There is also water-skiing and rugby as team sports. For individual participants, hand-cycling, swimming, kayaking, tennis, curling, and youth triathlons are also organized. Through these activities, Atrium Health Foundation aims to involve all the volunteers, administrative staff, and disabled individuals in a productive challenge that also fulfills a good purpose by supporting Carolinas Rehabilitation.
Since Carolinas Rehabilitation is a not-for-profit hospital, it relies on fundraisers like ASAP and donations to provide high-quality inpatient and outpatient rehabilitative care for anyone with life-altering diseases and injuries. Therefore Baskind is trying his best to raise funds and bring more people to participate in this noble cause.
To know more about ASAP or make donations, visit their website. To participate in Cycle to the Sea, click on the fundraiser page here.
