Statement on Anakeesta Aerial Lift Investigation

The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg Friday morning to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The chair lift, or aerial lift, is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit.

While on-site, the Chief Elevator Inspector will conduct a mechanical inspection of the aerial lift and review multiple aspects of the lift’s operations.

The latest Anakeesta aerial lift inspection history is below. The last four inspection reports can be found here.

Last inspected on April 21, 2022.

Operating permit expires on August 4, 2022, new permit approved.

Aerial lifts are inspected by the state every six months.

It can take up to eight weeks for the Unit to complete its investigation. The agency does not release preliminary information during the investigative process. Once the investigation is closed, the report will be open for review by citizens of the state of Tennessee.