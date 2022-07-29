Dee Bright Jr Expands the Dee Bright & Associates Team
Dee Bright Jr, the founder of Dee Bright & Associates and also a Tampa Florida Business coach, is on a mission to elevate his agency to new levels.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dee Bright Jr, the founder of Dee Bright & Associates and also a Tampa Florida Business coach, is on a mission to elevate his agency to new levels.
As a full service Tampa Florida Marketing Agency, Dee Bright & Associates works with clients to establish their visual branding as well as to increase their exposure in the marketplace.
As a Tampa Florida business coach, Dee Bright Jr knows the importance of educating clients and ensures that Dee Bright & Associates has built in consultations that help their clients understand each step of the strategy.
With systems and processes in place, Dee Bright & Associates has started to expand.
At the onset of 2022, Dee Bright & Associates set a goal to expand its team members with professionals that were driven and results oriented.
With this goal in mind, Dee Bright Jr has focused on bringing in new professionals and experts in hopes of helping the agency scale to higher levels.
Starting with the marketing director position, Bright extended an invitation out to Ja’Kkay Warren, a friend and also a professional who has a marketing and communications background.
According to Bright, “Ja’Kkay Warren is the best fit for what the agency needs at the moment.”
Having majored in Marketing with a Master’s in Communications Ja’Kkay Warren is responsible for running, overseeing and managing all marketing campaigns for the agency. This includes social media marketing, email marketing, and other digital marketing campaigns.
Bright conveyed that he and Warren had the opportunity to work together on projects prior to her accepting the new role.
In his own words Bright states “Working with Ja’Kkay prior on a few client projects allowed me to see her process and workflow which motivated me to extend the offer of marketing director.”
Apart from Warren, a few other new team members were brought into the agency including Stefon Saunders, Derek Adair, Alex Toro and more.
As talent continues to increase this Tampa Florida Marketing Agency plans to grow with this new team in place.
