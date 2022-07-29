Stroke Management Market Size Worth USD 67.7 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.8% CAGR

Stroke Management Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Stroke Management Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Abbott Laboratories, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Company, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Medtronic Plc, Merck And Co. Inc., Siemens AG

The global stroke management market size was valued at $31,702.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $67,771.95 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Stroke is the condition wherein a clot is formed in the artery and the oxygen supply to the brain is cut off. This leads to deprivation of oxygen to the brain cells, eventually causing death of brain tissue. A thrombotic stroke occurs when a blood clot is formed in the arteries that supply blood to the brain, whereas an embolic stroke forms away from brain, mainly due to the blood clot or deposition of debris in the heart, which causes narrowing of the brain arteries.

The major factors that drive the growth of stroke management market are increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of diseases such as diabetes. Moreover, rise in incidence of chronic diseases & diabetes, tobacco consumption, and constant technological developments for stroke management contribute toward the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations pertaining to new product approvals for stroke management and lack of skilled professions for the diagnosis & treatment of stroke are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, ongoing R&D activities in the field of stroke management offers the lucrative growth for the market.

Stroke Management Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Stroke Management Market By Type: Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Stroke Management Market By Application: Ischemic Stroke and Hemorrhagic Stroke

