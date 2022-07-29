Vaccines Market 2022 | Asia- Pacific region would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period

Vaccines Market

Vaccines Market Expected to Reach $72,129.61 Million by 2031 | CAGR of 6.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Vaccines Market by Technology Type, Indication, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031, the global Vaccines Market accounted for $38,061.15 Million in 2021, and is expected to reach $72,129.61 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Vaccination was considered as one of the greatest public health achievements in industrialized countries during the 20th century, reducing morbidity and mortality from a broad range of vaccine-preventable diseases. Globally, over 5.9 million deaths are prevented annually through vaccination against nine major infectious diseases, including varicella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Haemophilus influenzae type b (childhood), hepatitis B, measles, and polio. According to CDC, in Canada, immunization has saved more lives over the past 50 years than any other health intervention

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/258

Key Market Players

AstraZeneca Plc.

CSL Limited

Emergent Bio Solutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer

Sanofi Aventis

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of technology type, the recombinant & conjugate vaccines segment held 40.71% share in the global market in 2021.

On the basis of indication, the pneumococcal disease segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the pediatric vaccines segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, North America is expected to experience the highest market share during the forecast period. This was attributed to higher healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate for vaccine products, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Segments

By Technology Type

Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Others

By Indication

Pneumococcal Disease

Influenza

Human Papilloma Virus

Meningococcal Disease

Rotavirus

Varicella

Measles, Mumps, & Rubella

Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus (DTP)

Polio

Hepatitis

Other Indications

Impact of Covid-19 On Vaccines Market (Pre And Post Analysis)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in the Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted from humans to humans. After its discovery in Wuhan, the disease has rapidly spread to other parts of the globe. This virus causes various symptoms in a patient; for instance, common symptoms include fever, dry cough, and fatigue. However, serious symptoms include difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and loss of speech or movement.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share in the Vaccines Market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to investments made by the key players for various R&D activities as well as launch of new products in the U.S. In addition, extensive research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is further anticipated to stimulate the growth of the vaccine market in North America.

Asia-Pacific witnessed the highest growth rate for the Vaccines Market and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, which is attributed to high burden of diseases, increase in affordability, and improvements in healthcare access in developing countries such as India and China. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global Vaccine Market.

