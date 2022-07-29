West Virginia's Mountaineer Racetrack Sees Another Gruesome Horse Death as State Officials Snub Federal Anti-Doping Law
CHESTER, WEST VIRGINIA - JUNE 14: Race horses leave the shoot at The Mountaineer Racetrack on June 14, 2010 in Chester West Virginia.
Rogue operators and officials who have snubbed the federal law have given the state two black eyes and a broken nose.”NEW CUMBERLAND , WEST VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES , July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the news of another gruesome racehorse death this week at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack, and Resort, Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby released the following statement:
— Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action
“West Virginia is becoming widely known as a safe haven for animal abusers and cheaters in American horse racing, and the death of Little Christy at Mountaineer Racetrack Wednesday underscores why the state should comply with the new federal Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act that took effect July 1.
“As the rampant animal abuse in the Mountain State continues while state officials flout the federal law, we plan to highlight with the media every horse death, doping scandal, injury, or mishap in the state moving forward. Rogue operators and officials who have snubbed the federal law have given the state two black eyes and a broken nose.”
This death comes on the heels of an injunction granted in response to legal action taken by the States of West Virginia and Louisiana to halt implementation of the new federal law, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, that took effect July 1. The Associated Press covered the lawsuit here earlier in the week. According to Equibase “Little Christy” “brokedown” and was “euthanized on the track” at Mountaineer Wednesday in "claiming race" 7. A photo of the incident can be found here.
West Virginia has long been known as one of the worst states for American racehorses with ‘claiming races’ and other events that have led to the death of countless horses. The Associated Press covered a rash of deaths in 2021 as well as other outlets across the state.
Animal Wellness Action has been leading the charge to end doping in American horse racing and Irby testified before the U.S. Congress in 2020 in support of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act that was signed into law in 2020. The organization also recently launched a new watchdog site, www.HISAWatchDog.org, as well.
Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
Marty Irby
Animal Wellness Action
+1 202-821-5686
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Monty Roberts and Marty Irby discuss equine protection following 'The Movement' in June of 2021