NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, creating a public relations strategy can only be done through storytelling because the strategy is an opportunity for the company to share its story with the target audience. The company also gets to share what it does, what it stands for, and why customers should care about the business and its solutions. Every single story a company shares with the public needs to lead back to the reason why the company exists in the first place, and why it's doing what it is doing.

Goal

After a company has considered why it exists and does what does, it's important to start by setting the goal of a public relations strategy. That's because creating a public relations campaign without a goal in mind tends to be quite difficult for the entire process. This is especially true for companies that are driven by sales because they have to make quarterly or annual revenue goals. The goals for a public relations strategy can be qualitative or quantitative, depending on how the company wants to measure the success of its campaigns. However, regardless of what type of a goal the company sets, it's important to make the goal specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound.

Audience

Ronn Torossian says Different segments of the target audience of a business tend to spend their time in different spots. For example, the target audience of one company, such as a popular fast food chain that's mainly located in the most crowded areas of a city, is going to focus all of its public relations efforts on social media platforms or various relevant media outlets. That's because this fast food chain is trying to target the people that are specifically spending most of their time in crowded locations, which means they're a lot more likely to see the company's promotional efforts on their mobile smartphones, for instance. When a company is able to define its target audience, it's going to become a lot easier for the business to figure out which media outlets it needs to target, and then create a lot more targeted pitches and relevant stories it can share with the outlets and the public.

Story

Once a company has defined its target audience and media outlets, it becomes a lot easier for companies to share their stories. The stories need to include key messages that are going to tie back to the company's overall mission statement, as well as its values, and the company also needs to keep in mind its reputation with the public. A great way for a company to create a compelling story for the target audience that's going to grab the attention of that audience is by first figuring out what the target audience is already interested in, and then tying it into the story behind the business, and then turning that information into articles that are easy to skim through. It's important to know that companies can't just say what they stand for, they also have to take action on those values outside of public relations efforts. When the sentiment of the key messages of a company ends up getting mirrored on reviews from customers or updates on social media platforms, those key messages and company values are going to become a lot more relevant to the target audience. Put simply, most customers these days are easily able to tell when companies are not being authentic, or are not following through with their values or mission statements, which makes them avoid those types of businesses.