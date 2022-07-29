Interventional Radiology Market 2022 | Extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics
Allied Market Research
Geographically the world interventional radiology market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional Radiology Market by Technology (Catheters, Stents, Angioplasty Balloons, IVC Filters, Biopsy Needles, HFA Devices) and Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology and Gastroenterology) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029
Key Benefits
The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors.
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global interventional radiology market from 2016 to 2023 that helps identify upcoming market opportunities.
Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers and distributors) helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.
Recent industry trends & developments and future opportunities have also been covered.
Extensive knowledge of key market players and their strategies has been provided.
A comprehensive analysis of various factors that drive and restrain the growth of this market has been provided
Interventional Radiology Market Key Segments:
By Technology
Catheters
Diagnostics Catheters
Therapeutics Catheters
Stents
Diagnostics Stents
Therapeutics Stents
Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters
Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices(HFA devices)
Angioplasty Balloons
Thrombectomy Systems
Embolization Devices
Biopsy Needles
Accessories
Contrast Media
Guidewires
Balloon Inflation Devices
Other Types
By Application
Oncology
Cardiology
Urology & Nephrology
Gastroenterology
Other Applications
Key Market Players
Fujifilm Holdings Corp
Agfa-Gevaert NV & Co. KG
Hologic, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Carestream Health, Inc.
Medtronic PLC.
Biosensor International Group, Ltd.
Stryker Corporation
Cook Group Incorporated
GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.)
The global interventional radiology market is segmented on the basis of technology into catheters, stents, angioplasty balloons, IVC filters, biopsy needles, and HFA devices. On the basis of application, the market is divided into oncology, cardiology, urology & nephrology, and gastroenterology. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The leading players in the global interventional radiology market are Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Agfa-Gevaert NV & Co. KG, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Medtronic PLC., Biosensor International Group, Ltd., Stryker Corporation, and Cook Group Incorporated.
Japan Interventional Radiology Market
South Korea Interventional Radiology Market
Singapore Interventional Radiology Market
China Interventional Radiology Market
Indonesia Interventional Radiology Market
Australia Interventional Radiology Market
Taiwan Interventional Radiology Market
