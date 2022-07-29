Premier’s message for New Brunswick Day

CANADA, July 29 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following message was issued by Premier Blaine Higgs to mark New Brunswick Day, Monday, Aug. 1:

Today I join you in celebrating what it means to be a New Brunswicker. Whether you hold deep roots in the province or are a newcomer looking forward to a bright future in your new home, this holiday weekend we have much to celebrate.

New Brunswickers share a strength of spirit, a welcoming attitude, and a love for the diverse culture, shared history and breathtaking scenery that make our province such a great place to call home. However, it is our people and their unique stories that make New Brunswick shine.

I am proud to be a New Brunswicker, and I look forward to celebrating our province on Aug. 1. I hope you will join me.

No matter how you plan to mark the occasion, this New Brunswick Day I encourage you to think about all that we have achieved as New Brunswickers and what we are capable of accomplishing as a province in the days ahead.

Our economy is improving, and we have seen unprecedented growth in our province, surpassing 800,000 residents.

Let’s look to the future with optimism and hope, knowing that when we work together, anything is possible.

I wish everyone a safe and fun holiday weekend. Happy New Brunswick Day.

